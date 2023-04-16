Taliban: Territory Will Not Be Used Against Russia, Central Asia
Sputnik – 16.04.2023
MOSCOW – A delegation of the Russian Foundation for Islamic Culture, Sciences and Education has received assurances from a senior Taliban official that the movement will not let Afghan territory to be used against Russia, a member of the delegation, Magomedbashir Albogachiev, told Sputnik.
“On Sunday, our delegation in Kabul held a meeting with Maulavi Abdul Kabir, Afghanistan’s deputy prime minister for political affairs. He asked us to tell the Russian leadership that the Taliban movement will not let use its territory against Russia or the countries of Central Asia,” Albogachiev said.
According to Albogachiev, the Afghan deputy prime minister said that Afghanistan was “extremely interested” in building comprehensive trade and economic ties with Russia, which is an issue currently complicated by the absence of a clear logistical route.
Earlier in the week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took part in the fourth meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, with the officials discussing the situation in Afghanistan and ways to develop a common regional approach to improving it. Lavrov said at a press conference after the meeting that practically all of the participating countries agreed on the necessity to maintain and develop contacts with the Taliban movement.
Past Sell By Date
These Iraq War Supporters Are Still in Congress
By Hunter DeRensis | The Libertarian Institute | March 18, 2023
On March 19, 2003 the United States began its military invasion of Iraq. The Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq passed Congress in October 2002, with 296 congressmen and 77 senators voting in favor of giving President George W. Bush carte blanche authority to decide if and when to go to war.
Twenty years later, this is a list of members of Congress who voted for the AUMF and are still in office.
There are sixteen congressmen, including nine Republicans and seven Democrats.
- Ken Calvert (R-CA)
- Darrell Issa (R-CA)
- Mike Simpson (R-ID)
- Hal Rogers (R-KY)
- Sam Graves (R-MO)
- Chris Smith (R-NJ)
- Frank Lucas (R-OK)
- Joe Wilson (R-SC)
- Kay Granger (R-TX)
- Sanford Bishop (D-GA)
- Steny Hoyer (D-MD)
- Stephen Lynch (D-MA)
- Bill Pascrell (D-NJ)
- Adam Schiff (D-CA)
- Brad Sherman (D-CA)
- Adam Smith (D-WA)
There are ten senators, including five Republicans and five Democrats.
- Susan Collins (R-ME)
- Mike Crapo (R-ID)
- Chuck Grassley (R-IA)
- Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
- Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)
- Maria Cantwell (D-WA)
- Tom Carper (D-DE)
- Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)
- Chuck Schumer (D-NY)
- Ed Markey (D-MA)1
