THE CIRCUMCISION DECISION

Candace Owens | May 26, 2023

In the United States, 70-80% of all males are circumcised at birth. We’ve been led to believe that circumcision is sanitary, but as Candace shows, the evidence might not support this. She also reveals the ugly truth about the ways in which hospitals are raking in money from selling infant foreskins to the beauty industry for use in skin creams.

