Reduced Risk of Cancer Associated with Vitamin D, Omega-3 and Simple Exercise
Long Story Short, Episode 60 | July 7, 2023
In this amazing study, researchers demonstrate the reduction in the risk of cancer in generally healthy individuals aged 70 and older that were placed on regimen of Vitamin D, Omega-3s, and simple exercise. Let’s review.
DrBeen: Medical Education Online
http://www.drbeen.com
July 17, 2023
No comments yet.
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Leave a Reply