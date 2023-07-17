Aletho News

Reduced Risk of Cancer Associated with Vitamin D, Omega-3 and Simple Exercise

Long Story Short, Episode 60 | July 7, 2023

In this amazing study, researchers demonstrate the reduction in the risk of cancer in generally healthy individuals aged 70 and older that were placed on regimen of Vitamin D, Omega-3s, and simple exercise. Let’s review.

