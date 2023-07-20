House Judiciary Letter to Pfizer CEO Bourla: Turn over Your Content Moderation Contacts and Documents
Representative Jordan Puts Pfizer on Tight Timeline to Produce Evidence of Collusion with Executive Branch and Social Media
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH | Courageous Discourse | July 20, 2023
The noose is tightening around Pfizer’s European veterinarian CEO Albert Bourla. He has not faced a single hard question on the Hill but finally has received a request from House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) to produce documents and contacts on how the pharmaceutical giant colluded with the Executive Branch and social media companies (Twitter, Gettr, Facebook, Telegram, Instagram etc.) by weaponizing “misinformation” in order to push mRNA vaccines.
Jordan J, House Judiciary Letter to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla July 18, 2023
I imagine a Pfizer strategy that was anchored to the Trusted News Initiative dating back to December 2020 will emerge.
- Overstate the lethality of COVID-19
- Suppress any hope of early treatment
- Downplay the role of natural immunity
- Flood the zone with “safe and effective messaging” on COVID-19 vaccines
- All should take the shots over and over every six months with no exceptions, no matter how many times COVID-19 was contracted or how severe the side effects
- Squash any “vaccine hesitancy” arising from reports of vaccine injuries, disabilities and death
For sure Jordan is interested in former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb and his influence peddling with Twitter to mute messaging on natural immunity as he was pushing mRNA as a Board member of Pfizer on national television.
Expect Pfizer will distract and delay on this request which has a deadline on August 1, 2023.
It rates as the crime of the century. And no one has been charged……yet. Figner pointing at China detracts from the 20-year development of a bioweapon in the US by a combination of US government agencies which includes the Dept of Defense. These facts have been kept from the American people because it would be very damaging to the institutions involved. It could even result in shutting down the UNC laboratory where most of the research took place under Ralph Baric. He is on record denying involvement. That can easily be proven to be a false statement. Chinese researchers worked on this project with Ralph Baric in UNC’s lab. Tens of millions of dollars in grants to the Baric’s lab for gain of function research into creating a Covid bioweapon are. also a matter of public record. I have copies of all of them. They total almost a hundred million dollars. Members of Congress are aware of this, but they, like the mass media, prefer to point a finger at China. It gets everyone on this side of the Pacific off the hook.
