Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

CDC ISSUES NEW “CHESTFEEDING” GUIDANCE

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | July 13, 2023

As new CDC director Dr. Mandy Cohen takes the helm of the agency, the topic of ‘chestfeeding’ has hit the media as guidelines from the CDC now recommend off-label use of drugs to enable men to breastfeed.

July 21, 2023 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video |

1 Comment »

  1. If this is the garbage the CDC is involved in, it’s time to get rid of the CDC and replace it with a real disease control agency. This is nothing but idiotic WOKE insanity!

    Like

    Comment by papasha408 | July 21, 2023 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »

%d bloggers like this: