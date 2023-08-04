“Climate Crisis Is a Great Reset Opportunity”

Nicole Schwab explains how lessons learned from the Covid Crisis can be applied to Climate Crisis

A video of Klaus Schwab’s daughter, Nicole, giving a talk in June of 2020, is getting a lot of attention. Nicole is co-director of the Platform to Accelerate Nature-Based Solutions & 1t.org, at the World Economic Forum, Switzerland.

In the video, she can be seen and heard saying the following:

This [Covid] crisis has shown us how, first of all, things can shift very rapidly when we put our minds to it and when we feel the immediate emergency to our livelihood. And second, that clearly the system—I mean you mentioned it earlier—that we had before is clearly not sustainable. So, I see it as a tremendous opportunity to really have this Great Reset, and to use this, you know, huge flows of money, to use the increased levers that policymakers have today in a way that was not possible before to create a change that is not incremental, but that we can look back and we can say that this is the moment where we really started to position, you know, nature at the core of the economy.

Note the elements of her assertion:

1). The Covid Crisis and response provide a model response for the Climate Crisis.

2). Both crises are emergencies that provide tremendous opportunities for the Great Reset agenda.

3). The huge flows of money resulting from the Covid emergency may flow again in response to the Climate emergency.

4). Both emergencies produce increased levers that policymakers can use to force immediate and dramatic change instead of the sort of incremental change that is less disruptive to the economic lives of ordinary citizens.

In other words, with the “tremendous opportunity” of the Covid Crisis now a thing of the past, it appears that the Olympians at Davos and their well-positioned friends are making arrangements for the Climate Crisis and the huge flows of money that will go to them for their “solutions” to the crisis.

Get ready for a coming propaganda blitz, an Emergency Declaration, and huge money flows from public coffers for Emergency Countermeasures to deal with the Climate Emergency.

If you are in the business of providing emergency countermeasures to the climate crisis, you will do well. If not, you will probably be tormented and burdened with onerous and arbitrary restrictions that do nothing for the environment but that make your life more expensive and difficult.