The Cost of Corruption

FLCCC Weekly Update | August 9, 2023

Whistleblower Dr. Umberto Meduri – a world expert on corticosteroids who helped found the FLCCC – joins Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Pierre Kory to talk about his fight against the forces trying to stop the use of another lifesaving, repurposed, affordable drug.

