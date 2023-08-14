The Cost of Corruption
FLCCC Weekly Update | August 9, 2023
Whistleblower Dr. Umberto Meduri – a world expert on corticosteroids who helped found the FLCCC – joins Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Pierre Kory to talk about his fight against the forces trying to stop the use of another lifesaving, repurposed, affordable drug.
To learn more about our protocols click here:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/
August 14, 2023
An issue that is rarely discussed or given serious attention is the over-specialization in healthcare. Modern medicine's approach to identify and treat illnesses and tackle the reduction of infections has in many instances ceased to be multidisciplinary. Medicine has also become increasingly compartmentalized and confined to a rigid materialistic belief system that has now established its own set of standards, criteria and values that are often contrary to gold-standard scientific protocols. The consequence is that its narrow single-mindedness has insulated modern medicine from objective criticism and preserved its internal flaws, errors and fabrications, which have contributed to the unnecessary injury and death of countless patients.
