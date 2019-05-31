The US Military Attack on Korea in 1871
Tales of the American Empire | March 14, 2019
Hundreds of Koreans were slaughtered as punishment because the Joseon Dynasty refused to sign a trade agreement with the United States.
The US Military Attack on Korea in 1871
Goddam. Aren’t we world-class monsters? In Far East terms, the Korean War next, then the American War on Vietnam, and on and on and on toward “full-spectrum global dominance”….
Is this of interest? I read a couple of years ago, from what seemed like an undoubtedly authoritative source, that Kim Il Sung’s parents were practicing CHRISTIANS. Apparently, Japanese-US machinations of colonial/warmongering evil convinced that first “Dear Leader” in due course that trucking with foreign invaders, the West and/or Christianity would not suit his sense of patriotism and humanity, and he turned in his Christian badge for a Communist one.
Comment by roberthstiver | June 1, 2019 |