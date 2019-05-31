Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

The US Military Attack on Korea in 1871

Tales of the American Empire | March 14, 2019

Hundreds of Koreans were slaughtered as punishment because the Joseon Dynasty refused to sign a trade agreement with the United States.

May 31, 2019 - Posted by | Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | ,

1 Comment »

  1. Goddam. Aren’t we world-class monsters? In Far East terms, the Korean War next, then the American War on Vietnam, and on and on and on toward “full-spectrum global dominance”….

    Is this of interest? I read a couple of years ago, from what seemed like an undoubtedly authoritative source, that Kim Il Sung’s parents were practicing CHRISTIANS. Apparently, Japanese-US machinations of colonial/warmongering evil convinced that first “Dear Leader” in due course that trucking with foreign invaders, the West and/or Christianity would not suit his sense of patriotism and humanity, and he turned in his Christian badge for a Communist one.

    Comment by roberthstiver | June 1, 2019 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »