Saudi Arabia to Execute 18-year-old for Allegedly “Sowing Sedition”
Al-Manar | June 8, 2019
Saudi Arabia is seeking the death penalty for an 18-year-old it detained in 2014 for protesting on his bicycle as a 10-year-old.
It would make him the fourth teenager to be executed this year.
Murtaja Qureiris was retrospectively arrested by Saudi police in 2014 for allegedly staging a number of protests during the country’s Arab Spring movement in 2011.
Saudi prosecutors claim that Qureiris’ alleged activities encouraged the “sowing of sedition” and made him part of “an extremist terror group,” which warranted the death penalty. Qureiris denies those charges.
June 8, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance | Human rights, Saudi Arabia
How does one know that this is not propaganda?
Oh, that’s right, one doesn’t. I live in the U.S., the propaganda capital of the world. They/we are liars.
Comment by tsisageya | June 8, 2019 |