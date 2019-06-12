US Treasury Dept imposes new Iran-related sanctions on 2 individuals and a company in Iraq
RT | June 12, 2019
The US Treasury Department announced sanctions on Wednesday against two Iraq-based persons and one company, for their alleged links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.
Makki Kazim and Mohammed Hussein, along with the South Wealth Resources Company have all been hit with secondary sanctions, according to the Treasury Department website.
Secondary sanctions form a major part of US international statecraft, cutting off businesses and individuals from the US financial system and tarnishing their reputations with international businesses and banks. A number of measures can be enforced against targeted individuals, ranging from limiting their ability to do business in the US to prohibiting all US parties from conducting business with them.
From the Archives
Made in USA: Democratic Navalni
By Manlio Dinucci | Voltairenet | March 29, 2017
A police officer smashes down the door with a portable battering ram; another one enters, pointing a pistol and strikes several times, a man who, roused by the break in, reached for a baseball bat; yet other police officers point their guns at a child who has already raised his arms: scenes of ordinary “legal” violence in the United States, reported a week ago, with video clips by the New York Times, that talks about the “trail of blood” triggered by these “raids”, carried out by former soldiers, who have been recruited into the police force, applying the same raid techniques that would be applied in raids in Afghanistan or Iraq.
Our mass media shield our eyes from all this. These same media outlets splash on the front page [photos of] the Russian police arresting Alexei Navalni in Moscow for a demonstration that had not been authorized. An “affront to fundamental democratic values” – this is how the US State Department defines it and firmly requires his immediate release and that of the others detainees. Federica Mogherini, the EU High Representative of Foreign Policy, also condemns the Russian government because “it prevents the fundamental freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly from being exercised”. Thus, in support of the new champion of “democratic values”, everyone is united in the new campaign launched against Russia in tones that typify the Cold War.
Who is Alexei Navalni? … continue
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
Brian Harry, Austral… on What Comes After Trump – World… Brian Harry, Austral… on Kushner as a Colonial Adm… Brian Harry, Austral… on US Treasury Dept imposes new I… traducteur on Bolton’s Long Goodbye Brian Harry, Austral… on Bolton’s Long Goodbye traducteur on How NeoCon Billionaire Paul Si… charles allan on MSM Mourns Death Of CIA-Backed… roberthstiver on Carey Wedler on Tulsi Gabbard’… Brian Harry, Austral… on Welcome David Schenker Brian Harry, Austral… on ‘They will pay a price’: Bolto… roberthstiver on Egypt, Jordan, Morocco to atte… roberthstiver on Trump Is Not Extricating Himse… roberthstiver on Welcome David Schenker michael on Pompeo’s promise to intervene… Aaron on Welcome David Schenker
It might be a good idea for the USA to stop obsessing about Iran(And boot Bolton out), and just go back to being a Reasonable World Citizen. Iran is NOT the Problem……The Military Industrial Complex IS the problem.
Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | June 12, 2019 |