EU Blasted for Ever Closer Co-Operation with Terror Regime in Israel

155 European Researchers and academics have delivered a stinging rebuke to Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, and Carlos Moedas, European Commissioner for Science, Research & Innovation.

In a beautifully crafted letter they express the outrage felt throughout the world, and especially in European countries including the UK, at the EU’s policy of rewarding the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israel. Each new act of unspeakable brutality, each new onslaught of disproportionate force against civilians brings fresh privileges, fresh co-operation, fresh embraces from an enthusiastic EU elite.

Perhaps the most shameful thing about Europe’s relations with Israel is the EU-Israel Association Agreement which came into force in 2000. This is about special trading and other privileges and its purpose is to promote (1) peace and security, (2) shared prosperity through, for example, the creation of a free trade zone, and (3) cross-cultural rapprochement. It governs not only EU-Israel relations but Israel’s relations with the EU’s other Mediterranean partners, including the Palestinian National Authority.

To enjoy the Association’s privileges Israel undertook to show “respect for human rights and democratic principles” as set out as a general condition in Article 2, which says: “Relations between the Parties, as well as all the provisions of the Agreement itself, shall be based on respect for human rights and democratic principles, which guides their internal and international policy and constitutes an essential element of this Agreement.”

“Essential” being the operative word. Respecting human rights and democratic principles is not optional. Article 2 allows steps to be taken to enforce the contractual obligations regarding human rights and to dissuade partners from pursuing policies and practices that disrespect those rights. The Agreement also requires respect for self-determination of peoples and fundamental freedoms for all.

Well, that’s a joke for a start. Given Israel’s contempt for such principles the EU, had it been an honourable group, would have enforced Article 2 and not let matters slide. They would have suspended Israel’s membership until the regime fully complied. Israel relies heavily on exports to Europe so the EU could by now have forced an end to the brutal occupation of the Holy Land instead of always rewarding it.

The signatories to the letter to Mogherini and Moedas aptly quote the warning by Israel’s own human rights group B’Tselem: “If the international community does not come to its senses and force Israel to abide by the rules that are binding to every state in the world, it will pull the rug out from under the global effort to protect human rights in the post-WW2 era.”

Here is that excellent letter:

To Ms. Federica Mogherini – High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

To Mr Carlos Moedas – European Commission, DG for Research and Innovation

Brussels, June 4, 2019

Re: Letter from European researchers and academics concerning Israel’s participation in Horizon Europe

Dear Ms. Federica Mogherini, Dear Mr. Moedas,

We researchers and academics from Europe are writing to you in order to express our deep concern about the participation of Israel and its military companies in EU Research Programs. While we write, new Israeli raids flare up and the smoldering remnant of Gaza protesters of the Great March of Return, already forgotten and forsaken. More than 270 unarmed civilians were killed during the March of return, including women, children and persons with disabilities and thousands more were injured [28.939, of whom 7.247 by live fire]. They were only demanding their rights enshrined in international law: end of the illegal blockade and for the right of return to their ancestral homes from which they were expelled.

A report of the United Nation’s Independent Commission of Inquiry published earlier this year concluded that the Israeli army might have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity by indiscriminately killing health workers, journalists and unarmed protesters who did not pose any imminent threats to the soldiers.

Relentless violence rages again after 11 years of inhumane siege and three military assaults that shattered the fabric of normal life. Gaza is declared to be uninhabitable by 2020 according to a report by the UN, but this “environmentally defined” deadline reflects only the intentionality of an imposed series of emergencies, followed each time by a further decrease in health, energy, food independence and commerce after each episode of armed aggression since 2007.

The hermetic siege combined with the systematic large scale military destruction is slowly strangling nearly the two million inhabitants of Gaza. None of the basic civilian infrastructure such as hospitals and power plants, was ever sufficiently rebuilt after each of the three military assaults due to severe restrictions by the blockade. Electricity is available only a few hours a day, 98% of water is not drinkable, and many hospitals periodically stop functioning due to lack of medication, spare parts of machinery, electricity and fuel. Permission for patients to leave in order to receive life-saving treatment elsewhere has been continually declining in time. Tools for education, number of teachers, and rebuilding of schools are severely impaired. The inhabitants of Gaza have been consistently denied basic human rights and human dignity.

The disproportionate use of force on the civilians amounting to war crimes has also been systematic throughout all, long and short term, military operations, including the almost daily assaults to fishermen and agricultural workers.

These facts have been meticulously documented in authoritative reports by the UN and human rights organizations and widely condemned by the international community. Yet Israel’s policies of aggression and repression have continued.

This ongoing impunity is allowing Gaza, the world’s largest open air prison, to be used as a military testfield. In each offensive Israel deployed, tested and perfected new high-tech military weapons and surveillance systems. These new cutting edge high-tech products are exhibited and sold as “battle-tested”, an exclusive label Israeli home land security industry boasts. Israel became the world’s top arms exporter per capita.This grave violation of human rights is thus highly profitable for Israel’s war industry disclosing another side of the claim of “only self-defense” and the interests beyond the lack of measure in the aggressions on Palestinians of Gaza.

Nonethelss, in spite of continual and serious breaches of international law and violation of human rights, and regardless of the commitment for upholding human rights of European countries, Israel enjoys an exceptionally privileged status in dealing with Europe also through the Association Agreement and has been receiving grants from the European Commission in the area of research and innovation (FP7 and its successor Horizon 2020).

Funds are granted even to Israeli arms producers such as Elbit Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI), the producers of lethal drones that were used in the Gaza military assaults against civilians, together with numerous academic institutions that have close ties with Israeli military industry.

We appeal to the European Union to impose a comprehensive military embargo on Israel, as long as Israel continues to blatantly violate human rights. We are deeply disturbed that public funds contributed by European tax payers are channeled to a country that not only disregards human rights but also uses most advanced knowledge and technology for the very violation of human rights. We believe that knowledge and innovation should serve progress in humanity and society, not to develop dual use or military research of a country that has a record history of grave human rights violations. This is not compatible with the values Europe upholds.

In 2017 more than 150 European trade unions, political parties, human rights organizations and faith groups from over 16 European countries issued a call urging the EU to uphold its legal responsibilities and exclude Israeli military companies from EU Framework Programs.

We support Amnesty International call for a military embargo on Israel issued last year following the attacks on the unarmed protesters of the Great March of Return using maiming bullets and brutal means by the Israeli army, unnecessary in that context.

Youth of Gaza appealed to you to stop funding Israeli manufacturers of weapons and surveillance system that guard their open-air prison, maimed them and destroyed their future. In support of their outcry we call upon European Union and European Commission to suspend the Association Agreement with Israel and exclude Israel as an eligible partner for Horizon Europe (successor of Horizon 2020), as long as it refuses to comply with the rules of international law. We also share the concern of B’Tselem, Israeli human rights organization, which stated “If the international community does not come to its senses and force Israel to abide by the rules that are binding to every state in the world, it will pull the rug out from under the global effort to protect human rights in the post-WWII era.”

Signatories*:

1.Dr. Nozomi Takahashi, Center for Inflammation Research, VIB-Ghent University, Belgium

2.Prof. Marc Van Ranst,Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Transplantation, KU Leuven,Belgium

3.Dr. Leander Meuris, Medical Biotechnology, VIB-Ghent University, Belgium

4.Prof. Tarek Meguid,

5.Prof. Em. John Dugard, Universities of Leiden and the Witwatersrand (UN Special Rapporteur onthe human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory 2001-2008)

6.Prof. Em. Herman De Ley, Ghent University, Belgium

7.Dr. Andrea Balduzzi, Università di Genova, Italy

8.Prof.Giuliano Donzellini, University of Genua, Italy

9.Prof.Sergio Morra,University of Genua, Italy

10.Prof. Paolo Bartolini, University of Genua, Italy

11.Dr.Angela Waldegg, Austria

12.Prof. Salvatore Palidda,University of Genua, Italy

13.Andrea Sbarbaro,office worker (psychologist),University of Genua, Italy

14.Prof.Marcello Maneri, University of Milano-Bicocca, Italy

15.Dr.Syksy Räsäne, University of Helsinki, Finland

16.PhD. Prof. Haseeb Shehadeh, University of Helsinki, Finland

17.Paola Manduca, Former Associate Professor Genetics,University of Genoa, Italy

18.Prof. Em.Giorgio Forti, Unuversità degli Studi di Milkano, Italy

19.Adjunct Professor Pertti Multanen, University of Tampere, Finland

20.Dr. Angela Flynn, University College Cork, Ireland

21.Docente ordinario Giuseppe Mosconi, Università di Padova, Italy

22.Prof.Anna Boato, Uniiversità di Genova, Italy

23.Dr. Ronit Lentin, Trinity College Dublin, Ireland,

24.Mathias Urban, Desmond Chair of Early Childhood Education, Dublin City University, Ireland

25.Prof. Sancia Gaetani, Già Istituto Nazionale Nutrizione, Italy

26.James Roche, Lecturer,Technoligical University Dublin, Ireland

27.Prof. Angelo Baracca,University of Florence, Italy

28.Prof.Giorgio M. Giallocosta, University of Genoa, Italy

29.Prof PhD Alessandro Bianchi, Department Informatics – Univ. Bari, Italy

30.Em. Prof Elisabetta Donini, University of Turin, Italy

31.Prof. Luca Queirolo Palmas,University of Genoa, Italy

32.Rosella Franconi, Senior scientist, Italy

33.Pediatric surgeon Bruno Cigliano, University “Federico II” Naples-Italy

34.Prof. Vittorio Agnoletto,University of Milan, Italy

35.Em. Prof.Andrea Frova, Università di Roma “La Sapienza”, Physics Dept, Italy

36.Em. Prof. Mariapiera Marenzana, Ministry of Education, Italy

37.Massimo Di Rosa, Italy

38.Prof. Iain Chambers, University of Naples, “Orientale”, Italy

39.Dr. Paola Rivetti, Dublin City University, Ireland

40.Prof. Lidia Curti, University of Naples, Italy

41.Phd. Kati Juva, Helsinki University Central Hospital, Finland

42.Hessel Christiane, Epouse de l’Ambassadeur de France Stéphane Hessel, France

43.Phd. Bruno Lapauw, Ghent University, Belgium

44.Prof. Matthieu Lenoir, Ghent University, Belgium

45.Prof. Stef Craps, Ghent University, Belgium

46.Prof. Dr. De Baerdemaeker Luc, Ghent University, Belgium

47.Ana Cabal, University of Antwerp, Belgium

48.Dr. Kristina Mercelis, Belgium

49.Arch assistant. Geert Pauwels, Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium

50.R. Van Laere, Royal academy for Archaeology of Belgium

51.Prof. Karel Arnaut, KU Leuven – IMMRC, Belgium

52.Prof. Dr.Willie van Peer, University of Munich, Austria

53.Prof. Dr. Em. Frans Daems,University of Antwerp, Belgium

54.Omar Jabary Salamanca, Ghent University, Belgium

55.Prof. Jan Delrue, KU Leuven University, Belgium

56.Em. Prof. Christian Kesteloot, KU Leuven University, Belgium

57.Prof. Em. Aviel Verbruggen, University of Antwerp, Belgium

58.Medical student Serhat Yildirim,Ghent University , Belgium

59.Prof. Emer. Piet Mertens, KU Leuven, Belgium

60.Associate Professor Nadia Fadil, KU Leuven, Belgium

61.Em. Prof. Dr. Patric Jacobs, Ghent University, Geology Deparment, Belgium

62.Honourary Professor Michel Vanhoorne, Ghent University, Belgium

63.Docent Jan Wyns, Belgium

64.Em. Prof. Marc David, Universiteit Antwerpen, Belgium

65.Prof. Pieter Rombouts, Ghent University, Belgium

66.Mireille Gleizes, Belgium

67.Dr. Barbara Van Dyck, University of Sussex, UK

68.Em. Prof. Claude Veraart, University of Louvain (UCL), Belgium

69.Professeur Honoraire Pierre Gillis, Université de Mons, Belgium

70.Researcher Patrick Italiano, University of Liege, Belgium

71.Professeur Ordinaire Honoraire André Gob, Université de Liège, Belgium

72.Researcher Jacques Moriau, ULB, Belgium

73.Philosopher Marc Vandepitte, Technische Scholen Mechelen, Belgium

74.Abdessalam Faraj, Belgium

75.PhD Gillet S. University of Namur, Belgium

76.Em. Prof. Mateo Alaluf, Université Libre de Bruxelles, Belgium

77.Prof. Em. Biesemans Monique, Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium

78.Em. Prof. Fred Louckx, Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium

79.Prof. Marc Jacquemain, University of Liege, Belgium

80.Prof. Germain Marc, Université de Lille, France

81.Professeur-chercheur Lucienne Strivay, Université de Liège, Belgium

82.Prof. Gilles-Maurice de Schryver, Ghent University, Belgium

83.Researcher Andrew Crosby, Université libre de Bruxelles, Belgium

84.Prof. Bert Cornillie, KU Leuven, Belgium

85.Docent Dario Giugliano, Accademia di Belle Arti di Napoli, Italy

86.Prof. de Beer Daniel, Université Saint-Louis, Belgium

87.Researcher M Louise Carels, Université de Liège, Belgium

88.Prof. Victor Ginsburgh, Université libre de Bruxelles, Belgium

89.Em. Prof. Heinz D. Hurwitz, Université Libre de Bruxelles, Belgium

90.M.A. Maria Aurora De Angelis, SOAS University of London, UK

91.Dr. Jef Peeters, KU Leuven, Belgium

92.Em. Prof. Magda Devos, University of Ghent, Belgium

93.Em. Prof. Norbert Van den Bergh, Gent University, Belgium

94.Em. Prof. Stefan Kesenne, University of Antwerp, Belgium

95.Prof. Dr. Em. Madeline Lutjeharms, Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium

96.Marie Scheirlinck, Belgium

97.Koen Verrept, VUB, Belgium

98.Prof. Roberto Beneduce, University of Turin, Italy

99.Prof. Patricia Willson, Université de Liège, Belgium

100.Em. Prof. Christiane Schomblond, Université Libre de Bruxelles, Belgium

101.Em. Prof. Florimond De Smedt, Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium

102.Professeur Honoraire Mormont Marc, Université de Liège, Belgium

103.Dr. Zahidi, University of Antwerpen, Belgium

104.PhD Leena Saraste, Finland

105.Em. Prof. P. Marage, Université Libre de Bruxelles, Belgium

106.Em. Prof. Michel Gevers, Université catholique de Louvain, Belgium

107.Senior Research Associate Giselle Corradi, Ghent University, Belgium

108.Tiziana Terranova, Italy

109.Honorary Prof. Albert Martens, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium

110.Em. Prof. Vandermotten Christian, Université Libre de Bruxelles, Belgium

111.Prof. Jean-Claude Gregoire, Université libre de Bruxeles, Belgium

112.Researcher Xavier May, Université Libre de Bruxelles, Belgium

113.Dr. Duez Colette, University of Liege, Belgium

114.Phd Tanneke Herklots, the Netherlands,

115.Em. Prof. Marc De Meyere, Gent University, Belgium

116. Researcher Antonio Mazzeo, Italy

117. Prof. Michele Carducci, UniSalento – Lecce, Italy

118. Prof. Carine Defoort, KU Leuven, Belgium

119. Dr. Chiara Cardelli, Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information Vienna, Austria

120. Prof. Em. Pieter Saey, Gent University, Belgium

121. Independent scholar Celeste Ianniciello, Italy

122. Em. Prof. Jonathan Rosenhead, London School of Economics, UK

123. Prof. Dr. Em. Erik Van der Straeten, Belgium

124. Prof. James Dickins, University of Leeds, UK

125. Dr. Tajul Islam, University of Leeds, UK

126. Dr. Barry Heselwood, University of Leeds, UK

127. Patrik Lasure, Pax Christi Vlaanderen, Belgium

128. Wim Nerinckx, Belgium

129. René Weemaels, Belgium

130. André Posman, Belgium

131. Technician Kelly Lemeire, University of Ghent, Belgium

132. Em. Prof. Schomblond Christiane, Université Libre de Bruxelles, Belgium

133. Dr. Gie Van Den Berghe, University Gent, Belgium

134. Rasha Soliman, University of Leeds, UK

135. Simona Antonova, UMC Utrecht, the Netherlands

136. PhD Michail Mamantopoulos, Belgium

137. Dr. Tom Moerenhout, Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Switzerland

138. Prof. Dirk Vandermeulen, KU Leuven, Belgium

139. Em. Prof. Heinz Hurwitz, Université Libre Bruxelles, Belgium

140. Sénateur Honoraire Galand Pierre, Belgium

141. Prof. Megan Povey, University of Leeds, UK

142. Branch President UCL UCU Sean Wallis, University College London, UK

143. Dr. M Akhtar, University of Leeds, UK

144. Tom Hickey, University of Brighton, UK

145. Dr. Karen Evans, University of Liverpool, UK

146. Dr. Anne Alexander, University of Cambridge, UK

147. Dr Anandi Ramamurthy, Sheffield Hallam University, UK

148. Prof. Franco Montanari, University of Genoa, Italy

149. Dr. Stephanie Kourula, Belgium

150. Em. Prof. Chris Roberts, University of Manchester, UK

151. Researcher- PhD student Ainhoa Ruiz Benedicto, Centre Delàs d’Estudis per la Pau, Spain

152. Tica Font, Centre Delàs d’Estudis per la Pau, Spain

153. Researcher Edgard Vega, Centre Delàs d’Estudis per la Pau, Spain

154. Ph Dr. Retired Assistant Professor Xavier Bohigas, Uinversitat Politècnica de Catalunya, Catalonia-Spain

155. Prof. Jan Dumolyn, University of Ghent, Belgium

* Institutions are added for identification purposes only. All signatories have signed the letter in a personal capacity