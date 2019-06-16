Language is a Weapon
corbettreport | Jun 14, 2019
“In our time it is broadly true that political writing is bad writing” wrote George Orwell 70 years ago, and the observation remains true today. But bad writing is not just bad writing; the language employed by politicians (and their string pullers) can literally be a matter of life and death. Join James today on the podcast as he delves into the tyrants’ linguistic weapons and how we can arm ourselves against them.
For those with limited bandwidth, CLICK HERE to download a smaller, lower file size version of this episode.
For those interested in audio quality, CLICK HERE for the highest-quality version of this episode (WARNING: very large download).
Watch this video on BitChute / DTube / YouTube or Download the mp4
SHOW NOTES
Politics and the English Language, by George Orwell (text)
Politics and the English Language, by George Orwell (video)
Corbett Report Radio 186 – Politics and Language with Andrew Gavin Marshall
“Enemy Combatants” and drone killings
The Phoenix Program by Douglas Valentine
Interview 1248 – Douglas Valentine on the Resurrection of the Phoenix Program
The Tyranny of Words by Stuart Chase
Episode 350 – History Is Written By The Winners
re:publica 2012 – Rick Falkvinge – Working swarm-wise
June 16, 2019
