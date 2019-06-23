Palestinian Foreign Ministry Denounces Balfour Declaration II
Al-Manar | June 23, 2019
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates today described the new US-led economic plan for the Middle East, titled “prosperity for peace”, as the second Balfour Declaration.
“This project does not talk about the economy of the Palestinian state and its components, but tries to whitewash the occupation and settlement,” the ministry said in a press release.
It continued, “The Trump team is trying to restrict the Palestinian economy with the chains of occupation while depriving it of any opportunity to prosper and develop as an independent state economy. This [prosperity] cannot happen under occupation, settlements, the theft of the Palestinian land and the takeover of the Palestinian natural resources.”
“Day after day,” the ministry added, “the reality of the American intentions and attitudes against the Palestinian people and their rights unfolds in what can be called the obnoxious Trump Declaration or the Balfour Declaration II, which denies the existence of the Palestinian people.”
“[America] is dealing with the Palestinian people as a population group that was found by accident in this place that has been given by Trump to the Israelis.”
It concluded, “The Trump administration is re-producing the Palestinian-Israeli conflict using new templates and does not seek to solve it in any way. The problem of this type of thinking is its theoretical nature and its complete alienation from reality.”
Share this:
Related
June 23, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism | Israel, Palestine, United States, Zionism
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
The IPCC Exposed
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
Prominent climate scientist dissents on ‘global warming’
By Kirye and Pierre Gosselin | No Tricks Zone | June 21, 2019
In a newly released Kindle book that is set to peeve established climate science, an MIT doctorate climate researcher blasts alarmist claims of a warming planet and illustrates how temperature data are untrustworthy and far too scant to draw sound conclusions. […]
The book’s title translated in English: “A climate scientist’s profession – Global warming theory is unproven, only a hypothesis.”
In his book, Dr. Nakamura explains why the data foundation underpinning global warming science is “untrustworthy” and cannot be relied on. […]
Presently the book is available in Japanese only. What follows are translated/paraphrased excerpts.
For example, Dr. Nakamura illustrates how scant the global temperature data really are, and writes that over the last 100 years “only 5 percent of the Earth’s area is able show the mean surface temperature with any certain degree of confidence.”
Ocean data extremely scant…
Then there’s the desolate amount of data from the massive oceans. Later Dr. Nakamura describes how the precision of the observed mean temperature from the ocean surface, which accounts for roughly 75％ of the Earth’s surface, are questionable to an extreme.
He writes, “The pre-1980 temperature data from the sea and water are very scant” and that the methodology used for recording them totally lacks adequacy.
To top it off: “The climate datasets used for the sea surface water temperature data have added various adjustments to the raw data.”
1 station per 10,000 sq km almost meaningless
Dr. Nakamura also describes how the number of surface stations used globally cannot provide any real accurate temperature picture. He writes: “Experts cannot just decide that 10,000 sq km per station is representative of temperature.”
Later he explains: “If you accept the Earth surface mean temperature’s warming since the Industrial Revolution as the truth, it means you agree with the idea that the Earth surface mean temperature rise can be determined by a biased tiny region on the globe. It is nonsense. Looking at the regions with long term temperature data, you can see that some regions warmed, and some other regions cooled.
Nakamura’s harsh judgement: “No scientific value”
Finally, Nakamura blasts the ongoing data adjustments: “Furthermore, more recently, experts have added new adjustments which have the helpful effect of making the Earth seem to continue warming”. The talented Japanese scientist deems this “data falsification”.
He concludes: “Therefore, the global surface mean temperature change data no longer have any scientific value and are nothing except a propaganda tool to the public.”
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,572,407 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Honduras Human rights India International Solidarity Movement Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
roberthstiver on Iran ‘Violates’ Nuclear Deal,… Aaron on A National Narrative for Media… roberthstiver on Patriot owner pledges $20 mill… Brian Harry, Austral… on Patriot owner pledges $20 mill… Brian Harry, Austral… on Germany vs. Iran – Has Germany… Brian Harry, Austral… on MH17 Probe – Perpetual Smear J… tsisageya on Iran ‘Violates’ Nuclear Deal,… rediscover911com on MH17 Probe – Perpetual Smear J… traducteur on Israeli municipality in Jerusa… Brian Harry, Austral… on Iran releases first photos of… Brian Harry, Austral… on Israeli municipality in Jerusa… Brian Harry, Austral… on VIPS Memo to the President: Is… Brian Harry, Austral… on FANB Warns that US Military Pl… rediscover911com on Iran releases first photos of… rml2740 on June Madness Strikes Washingto…
Aletho News
- US plan will not lure Lebanon into settling Palestinians June 23, 2019
- Palestinian Foreign Ministry Denounces Balfour Declaration II June 23, 2019
- Anti-Palestinian repression in Germany: Palestinian writer Khaled Barakat banned from speaking June 23, 2019
- Pentagon Pumps Millions Into German Universities for Research – Reports June 23, 2019
- Scientists map huge undersea fresh-water aquifer off US Northeast June 23, 2019
- A National Narrative for Media on Climate Change June 22, 2019
- US wants low-yield nukes to blackmail dissident countries, not to deter Russia – Moscow June 22, 2019
- Patriot owner pledges $20 million to set up yet another foundation for Israel June 22, 2019
- Iran ‘Violates’ Nuclear Deal, After US ‘Withdraws’ June 22, 2019
- Germany vs. Iran – Has Germany Sold Out to the Devil? June 22, 2019
- MH17 Probe – Perpetual Smear Job on Russia June 22, 2019
- Cyber sleuths responsible for Russiagate now warn of ‘Iranian hackers’ June 22, 2019
- VIPS Memo to the President: Is Pompeo’s Agenda the Same As Yours? June 21, 2019
- US Cyberwar on Russia? New York Times Does Psyops June 21, 2019
- US NED-Funded Meddling Exposed in The Philippines June 21, 2019
- Israeli municipality in Jerusalem names Silwan streets after rabbis June 21, 2019
- FANB Warns that US Military Planes are Flying over Venezuelan Territory June 21, 2019
- Iran, Turkey sign document to enhance strategic cooperation June 21, 2019
If Americans Knew
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply