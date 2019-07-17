2020 presidential candidates’ views on Israel – Montage
If Americans Knew | July 17, 2019
The New York Times videotaped 21 presidential candidates’ responses to the question: “Do you think Israel meets international standards of human rights?” This is a short montage of their answers.
For more information see https://iakn.us/2Ya0pGe
July 17, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Progressive Hypocrite, Video | Human rights, Israel, Palestine, United States, Zionism
Extortion, bribery and blackmail seem the most likely explanations for subservience to the Jewish state.
Comment by rediscover911com | July 17, 2019 |