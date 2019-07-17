Aletho News

2020 presidential candidates’ views on Israel – Montage

If Americans Knew | July 17, 2019

The New York Times videotaped 21 presidential candidates’ responses to the question: “Do you think Israel meets international standards of human rights?” This is a short montage of their answers.

For more information see https://iakn.us/2Ya0pGe

  1. Extortion, bribery and blackmail seem the most likely explanations for subservience to the Jewish state.

    Comment by rediscover911com | July 17, 2019 | Reply


