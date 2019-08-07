Iran’s electrification rate at %99.9, villages connected at rapid pace: Official

Iran is nearing a full electrification rate as people are gaining access to power in villages and remote areas on a rapid pace, says a government official.

The top contractor for rural electrification in Iran’s energy ministry said on Wednesday that only 80,000 people from Iran’s current population of over 83 million had no access to electricity, adding that plans were in pace to complete the coverage for all villages across the country in the upcoming years.

Ali Chehel Amirani said Iran is currently enjoying an electrification rate of more than 99.9 percent, adding that some 4.5 million families in 57,300 villages had full access to electricity.

The official said nearly 250,000 kilometers of power lines had been installed across Iran for the sole purpose of rural electrification, adding that more than a third of the grid’s capacity in the country was dedicated to feeding power to villages.

Chehel Amirani said the pace of the electrification of villages in Iran had slowed down over the past years mainly because the government was concerned about the stability of the network in rural areas where some installations need urgent maintenance after some 25 years of providing service.

He said, however, that nearly 600 more villages will be electrified in two years time when the current administrative government leaves office.

Iran has more than 62,000 villages, according to the last census carried out by the government in 2016, with around a third of them home to less than 50 residents.

The census shows that a total of 21 million people, around 26 percent of Iran’s population, live in rural areas across the country.