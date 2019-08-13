A Few Thoughts on Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Suicide’

You know things are getting really weird when news of Jeffrey Epstein’s death in a New York City prison operated by the U.S. Department of Justice is the least surprising part of the whole story. Countless people, including myself, assumed this exact sort of thing would happen. Then, just like that, he’s gone.

I continue to think the players involved with Epstein in what appears to have been an intelligence-linked blackmail operation, as well as those at risk of being exposed in more detail, are simply too powerful and connected to the institutions that run this country (and others) for us to ever get real answers. It’s cynical and depressing, but based on what I’ve seen over the past couple of decades, it’s the most likely outcome.

Rule of law in America? Don’t be ridiculous. There are rulers and the ruled. Which bucket do you think you’re in?

But there’s some good that can come from this. One reason the American public is so passive relates to the fact many people live in a state of willful denial. To admit your country runs more like the Corleone family than some famed tome of Greek political-philosophy is a difficult step to take. To admit this means you’re either going to cower in a corner and hope to stay safe, or you’re going to do something about it. Many people still don’t want to do anything about it, so they continue to exist in a comfortable mental and emotional narrative of what they want to believe the U.S. is, as opposed to reality.

Although I harbor no illusions about justice being done in the Epstein case, there’s something each and every one of us can do. We can call this charade out for what it clearly is. The whole thing’s a giant middle finger squarely in the face of every single person on earth and should be treated as such. Never forget what happened here. Ever. And keep digging.

Take ownership of your mental faculties and show some courage. There are many, many questions to be asked at the moment and we should all start asking them. I’ll start.

Where the heck is Ghislaine Maxwell? You know, the woman Jeffrey Epstein referred to as his “best friend” and who’s accused of acting as his madam in this whole sordid affair. She seems to have disappeared off the face of the earth and very few people seem interested.

This should be the top question right now – Where is Ghislaine Maxwell (and why isn’t she in custody)?

As reported by CBS News:

London — The death of Jeffrey Epstein is putting new attention on his alleged co-conspirators, who could still face charges. The number one person on that list is Ghislaine Maxwell, who’s accused of finding teenage girls for Epstein and his friends — including a member of Britain’s royal family. As CBS News correspondent Holly Williams reports, documents unsealed on Friday contain allegations that Maxwell, a close acquaintance of Epstein’s, played an “important role” in the late billionaire financier’s “sexual abuse ring,”directing an underage girl to have sex with Epstein and others. Maxwell strenuously denies the allegations. Her current whereabouts are unknown.

Strange, sure, but it gets even more bizarre once you understand who her late father, Robert Maxwell, was. There’s even a book written about him.

No, not strange at all. Totally normal, nothing to see here.

And what about Leslie Wexner, the billionaire who was Epstein’s only known client for all those years? Why isn’t he under far more scrutiny? We still have no idea how Epstein came into all his money, and while we may never get any real answers to these questions, they should be asked nonetheless. It’s imperative we don’t bury our heads in the sand when it comes to this story.

Ask intelligent questions, keep digging and never forget what happened and how outrageous and unacceptable it truly is.

