Palestinian Authority warns of Israel’s plan for spatial division of Al-Aqsa Mosque
MEMO | August 19, 2019
Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday warned of Israeli attempts to impose spatial divisions at Al-Aqsa Mosque as part of the electoral campaigns of right-wing parties led by current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Assabeel newspaper reported.
In a statement, the PA’s Foreign Ministry said that the ruling Israeli right-wing, headed by Netanyahu, “has been carrying out hundreds of judaisation projects” aiming to “change the status quo in Jerusalem, its holy sites and the surrounding neighbourhoods.”
“This judaisation campaign has been escalating in the light of the unprecedented and unlimited American support.”
“Israel believes it is almost completing its mission regarding the future of Jerusalem, so that it is taking punitive measures and putting pressure on Jerusalemites in order to push them out of the city,” the statement continued.
It is also working to impose temporal divisions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound “ahead of reaching a point to completely demolish it.”
This, it said, was Israel’s “open war” against Al-Aqsa, Jerusalem and Jerusalemites.
Share this:
Related
August 19, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism | Israel, Jerusalem, Palestine, Zionism
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Government lies about molten steel found after 9/11
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Babi Yar: The Einsatzgruppen Killings
By John Wear | Inconvenient History | May 19, 2018
One of the worst atrocities attributed to the Einsatzgruppen was the Babi Yar massacre, which allegedly occurred in a large ravine outside Kiev in the Ukraine. The allegation is that Einsatzgruppe C rounded up 33,771 Jews in Kiev and shot all of them over the period September 29-30, 1941.[1] German Reserve Police Battalion 45 and Police Battalion 303 are said to have assisted in the operation.[2] This article will examine the veracity of these allegations. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,622,198 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India International Solidarity Movement Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
Brian Harry, Austral… on The Deeper Meaning in a Lost… Brian Harry, Austral… on Turkey fuming after Syrian air… Brian Harry, Austral… on US tests cruise missile BANNED… traducteur on American Pravda: The Destructi… GGH on Sarin in Syria: chemistry, and… GGH on Police raid Aqsa Mosque’s Bab… GGH on Babi Yar: The Einsatzgruppen… traducteur on Police raid Aqsa Mosque’s Bab… roberthstiver on Tlaib and Omar’s Denial of Ent… tsisageya on Tlaib and Omar’s Denial of Ent… tsisageya on Tlaib and Omar’s Denial of Ent… tsisageya on Tlaib and Omar’s Denial of Ent… tsisageya on Tlaib and Omar’s Denial of Ent… tsisageya on Tlaib and Omar’s Denial of Ent… tsisageya on Tlaib and Omar’s Denial of Ent…
Aletho News
- Palestinian Authority warns of Israel’s plan for spatial division of Al-Aqsa Mosque August 19, 2019
- US tests cruise missile BANNED by expired INF treaty August 19, 2019
- The Deeper Meaning in a Lost War August 19, 2019
- Turkey fuming after Syrian airstrike on convoy in Islamist-held Idlib province August 19, 2019
- Protecting Information Space from Facebook’s Tyranny August 18, 2019
- Police raid Aqsa Mosque’s Bab al-Rahma, seize furniture August 18, 2019
- FCO Speeds Up Planning to Move UK Embassy to Jerusalem August 18, 2019
- Daesh Is Curiously Pursuing The Same Strategic Goal As India In Afghanistan August 18, 2019
- Sarin in Syria: chemistry, and cui bono? August 18, 2019
- Tlaib and Omar’s Denial of Entry by Israel Is Not a “Freedom of Speech” Issue August 18, 2019
- Iran to establish ferry link to Russia’s Dagestan across Caspian Sea August 18, 2019
- US Demand to Detain Iranian Tanker Rejected by Gibraltar – Government August 18, 2019
- US Air Force launches surveillance flights in newly-built airfield in Niger August 17, 2019
- Babi Yar: The Einsatzgruppen Killings August 17, 2019
- Kashmir Caged: A Fact-Finding Report August 17, 2019
- America’s Benevolent Bombing of Serbia August 17, 2019
- More than two thirds of Americans don’t believe Epstein died by suicide August 16, 2019
- US slaps crew of Iranian supertanker with visa ban after it set sail from Gibraltar August 16, 2019
If Americans Knew
- Israel Is Not America’s Ally August 19, 2019
- Ala Khader al-Hreimi August 17, 2019
- WATCH: Sanders, Lieu, Pressley, Fox commentator on Israel denying entry to Congress members August 17, 2019
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply