Resources on the health risks involved with vaccines

The links and titles below are designed for expectant parents considering vaccination of their children after they are born. This includes the Hepatitis B shot on day 1, through the 72 (and growing) recommended vaccine shots and boosters recommended for children as they grow. Infants do not have an immune system sufficiently developed to withstand the toxic substances contained in vaccines. Though most children may get through the schedule without signs of overt harm, more subtle harmful effects like allergies and frequent minor illness are often seen in vaccinated children. Then there are the cases of overt harm like encephalopathy and autsim which the pharmaceutical corporations that make vaccines, and the doctors who administer them, deny all responsibility for. Human beings have an absolute right to refuse anything being injected into their bodies. The fact that that right is now being taken away by the withdrawal of exemptions means that all of us are subject to the most onerous kind of state coercion. The trend now is to condemn alternative views about vaccination as a threat to public health — everyone must be vaccinated for their own safety and the safety of society as a whole. This is a totalitarian diktat, not medical science. There is no scientific proof that vaccines are safe and effective for all children, without exception. Large-scale studies comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children have never been conducted.

Currently, the only way for parents to protect their children from mandatory vaccination is to not enroll them in schools where vaccination is required. In the U.S., this includes all public schools, and most private schools. At present, home schooling may be the only alternative, and it is not necessarily a bad one, given the indoctrination and regimentation involved in public schooling today.

Adults as well should beware of supposedly preventative shots for things like flu and tetanus routinely recommended by their doctors. Nothing should be introduced into our bodies that we don’t know the full risks of. It is almost guaranteed that your doctor will not know or not have time to tell you the risks and contraindications that would appear in any prescription insert, or the specific contents of a given vaccine. We all have the right of informed consent. If accurate information is not available, or if it is biased, consent should be withheld. The following list of resources provides the other side of the story about the supposedly universal “safety and efficacy” of vaccines. This are only a small sample of alternative views. Some of them also lead to other articles and resources.

This is a followup to an earlier article which touches on the relationship of vaccines to eugenics.

Dr. David Ayoub:

–“Autism: A Unique Form of Mercury Poisoning”,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQnTVD4CR8c

–“Mercury, Autism, and the Global Agenda”,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7iqvwjHY_0

Dr. David Ayoub on aluminum toxicity:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ny842FitF8

Debbie Bookchin: Book: The Virus and the Vaccine: Contaminated Vaccine, Deadly Cancers, and Government Neglect

Helen Buyniski, “The Vaccine Debate Has Gone Off the Rails – By Design”, http://www.helenofdestroy.com/index.php/96-the-vaccine-debate-has-gone-off-the-rails-by-design

Ben Goldacre: Book: Bad Pharma, How Drug Companies Mislead Doctors and Harm Patients

Dr. Suzanne Humphries:

Book: Dissolving Illusions. Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History

http://www.dissolvingillusions.com/

“Vaccines, Disease, and Health”, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFQQOv-Oi6U

http://drsuzanne.net/dr-suzanne-humphries-vaccines-vaccination/

Dr. Gary Kohls. “A Voice of Sanity About Childhood Vaccines”,

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2014/04/gary-g-kohls/a-voice-of-sanity-about-childhood-vaccines/

Dr. Joseph Mercola, “Why Are Vaccine Rights Being Removed While Safety Issues Are Increasingly Brought to the Fore?”

http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2016/07/19/vaccine-rights-risks.aspx

Forrest Maready: My Incredible Opinion

http://forrestmaready.com/

Forrest Maready on You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwc0nUV55sTXXwS2E8UchmA

National Vaccine Information Center (a valuable resource covering vaccine legislation in the 50 US states): http://www.nvic.org/

Barbara Loe Fischer (Director of NVIC), Barbara Speaks Out (July 2019): Freedom to Dissent and the New Blacklist in America

Another talk by Barbara Loe Fischer: http://www.nvic.org/barbaraspeaksout.aspx

Movie with Barbara Loe Fischer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_nWp6ZHA2Q

Robert Kennedy Jr., “Vaccines and the Liberal Mind”: https://www.globalresearch.ca/vaccines-liberal-mind/5686389

Richard Moskowitz, M. D. – “The Case Against Immunizations”: https://healthimpactnews.com/2015/richard-moskowitz-m-d-the-case-against-immunizations/

Gary Null and Richard Gale

Gary Null, Vaccine Nation, Director’s Cut,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=494NacYFmko

“Vaccine Safety and Immunization: Suppressing Critique, Silencing Scientific Evidence”

By Richard Gale and Dr. Gary Null, Global Research, July 18, 2019: https://www.globalresearch.ca/vaccine-safety-and-immunization-suppressing-critique-silencing-scientific-evidence/5683705

“New Vaccines Still Cause Autism and the U.S. Government Knows It” by Richard Gale and Dr. Gary Null

http://www.globalresearch.ca/new-vaccines-still-cause-autism-and-the-u-s-government-knows-it/5573951

Tetyana Obukhanych, PhD, “An Open Letter to Legislators Currently Considering Vaccine Legislation from Tetyana Obukhanych, PhD in Immunology”, http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=14430

Dr. Stephanie Seneff, short interview on vaccines and glyphosate:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3P6wVUH0pc

Bretigne Shaffer, “Is Vaccine Safety Too Dangerous for Us to Discuss?” September 3, 2019: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/09/bretigne-shaffer/yes-vaccine-safety-is-too-dangerous-for-us-to-discuss/

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, “Vaccines — the Risks, the Benefits, the Choices”: http://tv.naturalnews.com/tenpenny.asp

Short (39 minute) interview in which Dr. Tenpenny clearly and simply states the case against vaccines: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2215&v=FG2xMBXQ5BA

A full resource website on vaccines which will come online Fall 2019: https://debunkingvaccination.com/

Vaccine Safety Conference, 2011: http://www.vaccinesafetyconference.com/presentation.html (Features Christopher Exley, Ph.D on the toxicity of aluminum-based adjuvants)

Vaxxed, From Coverup To Catastrophe (movie)

https://vaxxedthemovie.com/