Did Ghislaine’s Sisters Backdoor the FBI, NSA + more?

Amazing Polly – September 4, 2019

Returning to Epstein-related investigations, I look at Christine and Isabel’s multiple software ventures. I go beyond Magellan and look deeper at the Chili@d/FBI story and bring you some deeper information. more.. There are links here to the NSA, CIA, Intel, Microsoft, Google and many more. I don’t know if back-doors or other vulnerabilities were installed with the software.. but what if they were?

References: How Glob@lists are e-Managing Us: http://www.lookingglassnews.org/views…

Where are the others? Telegraph: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/4…

Library of Congress Report feat. C. Maxwell, 1989: https://files.eric.ed.gov/fulltext/ED…

1994 SysAdmin magazine Unipress / Commtouch ProntoMail: http://mkweb.bcgsc.ca/intranet/sapj/h…

VIDEO: ChiliAd sales: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIRL5…

On the Net, No one Knows You’re a Maxwell: https://www.wired.com/1999/02/maxwell/

US Dept of Energy Partners with Santa Fe Institute: https://www.osti.gov/biblio/41287

The Battle For Hewlett Packard, V Ward: https://vickyward.com/article/the-bat…

Commtouch article 2000: https://www.newspapers.com/image/2595…

CYREN / C-mmT-uch history & updates: https://www.revolvy.com/page/CYREN?cr=1

VIDEO World Economic Forum, Post Human: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpW9J…

Hayden: https://www.nytimes.com/2007/04/21/te… SEC Filing: http://secfilings.nasdaq.com/filingFr…

SEC 1999 Description of C-mmTouch: https://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/cyrn/se…

September 6, 2019

« Previous |