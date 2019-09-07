Hamas appreciates European court decision to remove it from terror list
Palestine Information Center – September 7, 2019
GAZA – The Hamas Movement has appreciated the verdict of a European court in Luxembourg to cancel previous decisions designating it and its armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, as terror entities.
Hamas spokesman Abdul-Latif Qanua stated in a press release that the decision was a positive step in the right direction and would contribute to supporting the Palestinian people’s national cause and their right to struggle against the occupation.
“All laws have given our Palestinian people the right to struggle against the Israeli occupation and defend their national rights,” spokesman Qanua said.
He called for necessarily building up on this decision to remove further unjust bias against his Movement.
“Hamas is an integral part of our Palestinian people and won fair elections, and it would be unjust and frivolous to have it on terror lists,” the spokesman added.
According to local websites in Gaza on Friday, the Movement’s attorney in Europe, Khaled al-Showli, said the European Court of First Instance in Luxembourg decided last Thursday to remove Hamas and its armed wing from the world’s list of terrorism.
He also said that the court’s verdict was not final, but the previous decisions on the reinsertion of Hamas and its military wing on terrorist lists became “null and void.”
Share this:
Related
September 7, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism | Hamas, Human rights, Palestine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Did Ghislaine’s Sisters Backdoor the FBI, NSA + more?
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
How Israel Stole the Bomb
By James DiEugenio | Consortium News | September 11, 2016
In 1968, CIA Director Richard Helms was presented with a disturbing National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) stating that Israel had obtained atomic weapons, a dangerous development that occurred earlier than the CIA had anticipated.
It was particularly dangerous because just the year before, the Six Day War had marked the beginning of open hostilities between the Israelis and Arab nation states. To prevail, Israel had launched preemptive air attacks against Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Iraq at the start of the conflict. Considering that violent backdrop, Helms immediately arranged a meeting with President Lyndon Johnson to inform him of this troubling milestone.
The man who had prepared the NIE and gave it to Helms was the CIA’s chief science and technology officer, Carl Duckett. After Helms met with Johnson, the CIA Director told Duckett about the President’s rather odd reaction. LBJ did not get upset, and he did not order an investigation into how it happened. Further, he did not tell Helms to let both the Defense Department and State Department know about it so they could establish intelligence inquiries or consider sanctions.
Instead, Johnson did the opposite. He told Helms to keep the news secret and specifically told the Director not to let the secretaries of State or Defense know about it. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,639,739 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India International Solidarity Movement Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
John Edward Kendrick on 9/11 Whistleblowers: Kevin… notlurking on How the CIA, Mossad and “the E… aletho on How Israel is sowing the seeds… roberthstiver on US Special Rep for Iran, Brian… Brian Harry, Austral… on How Israel is sowing the seeds… Brian Harry, Austral… on US Special Rep for Iran, Brian… brianconcannon on Israel Whimpers at the First K… tsisageya on How the CIA, Mossad and “the E… brianconcannon on Dr. Peter Ridd wins $1.2 milli… brianconcannonb on Macron starts pension rollback… GGH on US in talks with Yemeni rebels… GGH on Bulgarian journalist reveals h… GGH on Dr. Peter Ridd wins $1.2 milli… Brian Harry, Austral… on Hizbullah Reminds Israel of It… GGH on 9/11 and the American Orwellia…
Aletho News
- Hamas appreciates European court decision to remove it from terror list September 7, 2019
- Rights groups call for France to stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia and UAE September 7, 2019
- What We Know About the 30-Year-Old Ex-Coffee Fetcher Replacing Trump’s Mideast Peace Plan Architect September 7, 2019
- San Francisco Targets the NRA with Anti-BDS-Style Resolution September 7, 2019
- 9/11 Whistleblowers: Kevin Ryan September 7, 2019
- How Israel is sowing the seeds of war in South Sudan September 7, 2019
- Did Ghislaine’s Sisters Backdoor the FBI, NSA + more? September 7, 2019
- How the CIA, Mossad and “the Epstein Network” are exploiting mass shootings to create an Orwellian nightmare September 6, 2019
- US Special Rep for Iran, Brian Hook makes Captain Hook look like a good guy September 6, 2019
- Israel Whimpers at the First Kornet Fired by Hezbollah September 6, 2019
- What the Aggravation of the US-Iranian Relations Means for South Korea September 6, 2019
- Meditations on Twitter’s silencing of Daniel McAdams September 6, 2019
- 9/11 and the American Orwellian Nightmare September 6, 2019
- Will NPR Now Officially Change Its Name to National Propaganda Radio? September 6, 2019
- Dr. Peter Ridd wins $1.2 million judgment – appeal possible September 6, 2019
- US terrorist watchlist ruled ‘unconstitutional’ with no remedy in sight September 6, 2019
- Macron starts pension rollback despite protests September 6, 2019
- Bulgarian journalist reveals how US-purchased arms end up with ISIS in Yemen September 6, 2019
If Americans Knew
- In Israel, religious extremism is pervasive, unchecked September 6, 2019
- A Modest Proposal to the ADL from Alison Weir of If Americans Knew September 6, 2019
- Human rights reports on Israel-Palestine (regularly updated) September 5, 2019
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply