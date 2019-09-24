Never Forget, Never Again
By Assad Al-Liftawi – empirestrikesblack – September 23, 2019
You say ‘never forget’
But what is there to forget when you don’t know what indeed happened?
You bow down at the altar of jingoism
Renewing your religion
Every year, a minute’s silence
Singing the hymn of American exceptionalism
Uttering hollow clichés claiming to ‘never forget’
As you drag the names of the dead through the mud
Refusing to do justice to their sacrifice
Alas you will never forget because you haven’t known the truth to be remembered
Dov Zakheim flew those planes
Chertoff released the ‘Israeli’ spies
Silverstein took the lease and buried the evidence
The ‘Israelis’ danced in Manhattan
But you don’t even know, so how could you forget?
Never forget: ‘Israel’ did 9/11
Or perhaps not ‘Israel’?
The Mossad and her network of sayanim
Dug in to the States like ticks on a host
From D.C. to NYC and everywhere in between
Remember, remember the 11th of September
How dare you say ‘never forget’?
When you refuse to honour the dead with the truth
‘Never question’ would fit you more
As you toe the line you’re fed
Walk on, walk on
Two decades of slumber
Never forget
September 24, 2019 - Posted by aletho | False Flag Terrorism, Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Timeless or most popular | 9/11, United States
Leave a Reply