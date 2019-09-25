Who’s behind Hong Kong protests?
CGTN | August 22, 2019
The protests in Hong Kong have entered their third month amid increasing violence. How did we get here? What triggered the protests? And why are they turning chaotic?
Share this:
Related
September 25, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Timeless or most popular, Video | Hong Kong, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Audio Interview
Exposing the 9/11 Deception – Christopher Bollyn – Sept. 11, 2019
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Never Forget, Never Again
By Assad Al-Liftawi – empirestrikesblack – September 23, 2019
You say ‘never forget’
But what is there to forget when you don’t know what indeed happened?
You bow down at the altar of jingoism
Renewing your religion
Every year, a minute’s silence
Singing the hymn of American exceptionalism
Uttering hollow clichés claiming to ‘never forget’
… continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,656,623 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India International Solidarity Movement Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
Anthony Clifton on Israel arrests Palestine’s Jer… bookingcomhotel on Another Day, Another Scandal.… Byron Price on US refusal to issue visas to R… Wildman 100% on Iran’s tango with Europe is ro… JARLE on Greta Thunberg: when discussio… trueman2u on Exposing the 9/11 Deception… trueman2u on 9/11, Israel & the Mossad… Brian Harry, Austral… on Exposing the 9/11 Deception… trueman2u on Fighting Back Against the Isra… trueman2u on US refusal to issue visas to R… trueman2u on More Americans Questioning Off… Brian Harry, Austral… on Iran’s tango with Europe is ro… trueman2u on More Americans Questioning Off… GGH on Fighting Back Against the Isra… Brian Harry, Austral… on Beware False Flag Drone A…
Aletho News
- Claim Russia caused Brexit crumbles as probe into Leave.EU funding finds no evidence of wrongdoing September 25, 2019
- Another Day, Another Scandal. What the ‘Trump-Ukraine Collusion’ Is Really About September 25, 2019
- Administer Justice’: What the Trump-Zelensky Call Transcript Does and Doesn’t Say September 25, 2019
- Who’s behind Hong Kong protests? September 25, 2019
- Israel arrests Palestine’s Jerusalem minister September 25, 2019
- A Great Day for Zion September 25, 2019
- New legislation in Congress puts Palestinians in a Catch-22 September 25, 2019
- Exposing the 9/11 Deception – Christopher Bollyn, #412 September 24, 2019
- Saudis Blame Iran for Aramco Strikes But Retaliate by Bombing Yemeni Civilians September 24, 2019
- Iran’s tango with Europe is rooted in its traditions and culture September 24, 2019
- Beware False Flag Drone Attacks September 24, 2019
- US refusal to issue visas to Russian UN General Assembly delegates is ‘political move’ – senator September 24, 2019
- Never Forget, Never Again September 24, 2019
- Post-Election Horse-Trading Begins in Israel and All Outcomes Spell More Trouble for Palestinians September 24, 2019
- Spanish multinational CAF and Israeli Shapir win tender to expand the Jerusalem light rail September 24, 2019
- Will ‘Ukraine-Gate’ Imperil Biden’s Bid? September 24, 2019
- Fighting Back Against the Israel Lobby September 24, 2019
- Secret FBI Subpoenas For Personal Data Go Far Beyond Previously Known September 23, 2019
If Americans Knew
- New legislation in Congress puts Palestinians in a Catch-22 September 24, 2019
- If Americans Knew: “This is why we exist” September 23, 2019
- Israel military outdoes itself in a week of violence toward Palestinians September 22, 2019
Indian Punchline
- Beware of blowback from Afghan policies September 25, 2019
- Iran’s tango with Europe is rooted in its traditions and culture September 24, 2019
Mint Presss News
- They’re Murdering My Son: Father of Julian Assange Tells of Pain and Anguish September 25, 2019
- Saudis Blame Iran for Aramco Strikes But Retaliate by Bombing Yemeni Civilians September 24, 2019
- Netanyahu on Steroids: What a Gantz-led Government Means for Palestine September 24, 2019
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Amazon Fires Update September 25, 2019
- EIA Projects Fossil Fuel Consumption Will Continue To Rise September 24, 2019
- Labour Considering Net Zero By 2030 September 24, 2019
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply