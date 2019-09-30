Aletho News

Israeli Authorities Issue Administrative Detention Orders against 101 Palestinians in September

Palestine Chronicle | September 30, 2019

Israeli authorities issued in September administrative detention orders against 101 Palestinians currently held in Israeli jails for periods ranging between two and six months, today said the Commission of Detainees Affairs.

Some of the orders were issued against Palestinians detainees for the first time, while others had their administrative detention renewed.

Meanwhile, seven administrative detainees are currently on an open-ended hunger strike in protest against their prolonged administrative detention.

According to statistics, there are 500 administrative detainees in Israeli jails.

Administrative detention is the imprisonment of Palestinians without charge or trial at orders from a military commander and on the basis of secret evidence. The order normally goes for six-month periods, indefinitely renewable by Israeli military authorities.

