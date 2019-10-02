Polls Show People Aren’t Buying Establishment B.S. – #PropagandaWatch
Corbett • 10/03/2019
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Watch this video on BitChute / YouTube
Polls show that 100% of people love #PropagandaWatch and the vast majority of the viewing public thinks this is an excellent episode of the series. A recent survey found that everyone you know subscribes to The Corbett Report (and so should you!). What, you’re not one of those non-Corbett Report loving weirdos, are you?!
SHOW NOTES
Poll shows support for funding to research aimed at obesity epidemic
What Americans will (and won’t) give up to fight climate change
Poll: 4 in 5 Support Full-Body Airport Scanners
How TV News Manufactures Consent – #PropagandaWatch
Most People Believe In JFK Conspiracy Theories
Most Americans Who See Collapse of Building 7 Doubt Official Story, Survey Finds
Share this:
Related
October 2, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Fake News, Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Timeless or most popular, Video
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Polls Show People Aren’t Buying Establishment B.S.
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Oded Yinon Speaks Again
By Gilad Atzmon | July 22, 2018
Years after Israel Shahak translated Oded Yinon’s (1982) Plan into English, we have a chance to listen to contemporary Yinon. I was notified about this this youtube video by a FB friend. Strangely enough, the video has as of today, a very small number of views. Yinon is an ultra Zionist. He is not shy about it and considering his ‘prophetic’ vision of the Middle East back in 1982 it is worth listening to his perception of Israel, World Jewry and the Middle East. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,663,348 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India International Solidarity Movement Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
roberthstiver on Jordanian-Palestinian Woman on… aletho on Childish Fantasies vs Real Wor… Reinhard on NY Times Removes Race Context… GGH on NY Times Removes Race Context… aletho on NY Times Removes Race Context… Maisoon on NY Times Removes Race Context… GGH on Childish Fantasies vs Real Wor… GGH on What If the President Is a Thr… Michael\\ on What If the President Is a Thr… GGH on The international community is… GGH on School Districts Use “Ga… GGH on Israel and the West Do Not Hav… GGH on Why Israel is Struggling to Fi… william chan on Why Israel is Struggling to Fi… traducteur on The international community is…
Aletho News
- Polls Show People Aren’t Buying Establishment B.S. – #PropagandaWatch October 3, 2019
- Jordanian-Palestinian Woman on 9th Day Of Hunger Strike in Israeli Prison October 3, 2019
- No Freedom for India’s Kashmir Valley Politicians, Jammu Counterparts Released October 2, 2019
- NY Times Removes Race Context After Black Girl Admits Faking Hate Crime October 2, 2019
- What If the President Is a Threat to National Security? October 2, 2019
- Will Congress Impeach Over the Ukraine? October 2, 2019
- Trump-Zelensky-Ukraine: What is really going on here? October 2, 2019
- Putin expects Russia to boost LNG output five-fold by 2035 October 2, 2019
- Childish Fantasies vs Real World Energy Needs October 2, 2019
- School Districts Use “Gaggle” To Monitor Students Free Speech And Social Media Posts October 2, 2019
- The international community is complicit in Israel’s torture of Palestinians October 1, 2019
- Brexit isn’t David Cameron’s Legacy – Libya is October 1, 2019
- Why Israel is Struggling to Find a Way Out of its Political Deadlock October 1, 2019
- Israel and the West Do Not Have the Means to Counter Iranian Technology October 1, 2019
- Yemen Is Now Saudi Arabia’s “Vietnam War” October 1, 2019
- How Israel Controls Its Narrative October 1, 2019
- Israeli Authorities Issue Administrative Detention Orders against 101 Palestinians in September September 30, 2019
- Three Saudi Brigades Annihilated in Devastating Houthi Offensive in Saudi Arabia September 30, 2019
If Americans Knew
Indian Punchline
- Ukraine gains from Trump’s impeachment inquiry October 2, 2019
- Iran nuclear issue at inflection point September 30, 2019
Mint Presss News
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- ‘There is no climate emergency,’ hundreds of scientists, engineers tell U.N. October 2, 2019
- Delingpole: Climate Crisis? What Climate Crisis? October 2, 2019
- Brexit Party Climate Fudge October 1, 2019
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply