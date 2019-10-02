Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Polls Show People Aren’t Buying Establishment B.S. – #PropagandaWatch

10/03/2019

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Watch this video on BitChute / YouTube

Polls show that 100% of people love #PropagandaWatch and the vast majority of the viewing public thinks this is an excellent episode of the series. A recent survey found that everyone you know subscribes to The Corbett Report (and so should you!). What, you’re not one of those non-Corbett Report loving weirdos, are you?!

SHOW NOTES

Poll shows support for funding to research aimed at obesity epidemic

What Americans will (and won’t) give up to fight climate change

Poll: 4 in 5 Support Full-Body Airport Scanners

How TV News Manufactures Consent – #PropagandaWatch

Most People Believe In JFK Conspiracy Theories

Most Americans Who See Collapse of Building 7 Doubt Official Story, Survey Finds

October 2, 2019 - Posted by | Fake News, Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Timeless or most popular, Video

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |