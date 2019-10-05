Spooks Turned Spox: US Media Now Filled With Former Intelligence Agents
By Tyler Durden – Zero Hedge – 10/05/2019
After years in the shadows overseeing espionage, kill programs, warrantless wiretapping, entrapment, psyops and other covert operations, national security establishment retirees are are turning to a new line of work where they can carry out their imperial duties.
That is, propagandizing the public on cable news. Reborn as cable news pundits, these people are cashing in. So many years working in the dark, only to emerge in the studio lights of the same networks that rail all day everyday against state TV from countries that America hates.
I’m talking about people like…
Below is but a partial list of prominent former spooks turned mainstream media pundits and analysts, to say nothing of the even greater numbers of retired generals the network continuously rely on.
Former CIA Director John Brennan who is now an NBC News senior national security and intelligence analyst.
Fran Townsend, former homeland security advisor to George W. Bush. She’s now a CBS News senior national security analyst.
But CNN takes the cake — it’s the biggest spook show of all.
Jim Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence, now a CNN national security analyst.
Retired General Michael Hayden, former director of the CIA and the NSA, now a CNN national security analyst.
Asha Rangappa, former FBI special agent, now CNN legal analyst.
James Gagliano, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, now a CNN law enforcement analyst.
Tony Bliken, former deputy secretary of state and former deputy national security advisor, and now CNN global affairs analyst.
Mike Rogers, former chair of the House Intelligence Committee, now CNN national security commentator.
Samantha Vinograd senior advisor to the national security advisor under President Obama, now CNN national security analyst.
Steven Hall, retired CIA chief of Russia operations, now a CNN national security analyst.
Philip Mudd, former CIA counter-terrorism official, now CNN counter-terrorism analyst.
* * *
…Welcome to the spook show!
The link between the CIA/Deep State, and the Propaganda Media in the USA(whereby the American people are kept completely “in the dark” about what is REALLY going on behind the scenes) is just another confirmation that the events of “9/11”, were carried out by the Government of the USA(aided and abetted by CIA/Mossad). How else would a bunch of untrained Arabs be able to completely “wrong Foot” “The Most Powerful Nation on Earth”?
“Who Benefited” from the “9/11 Terrorist Attack”?. Hint, Benjamin Netanyahu(and a number of others) have already publicly admitted that Israel had benefited, but we’re not allowed to say it, are we?
Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | October 5, 2019 |
CIA SPOX – their strong point is propaganda – pretty dumb stuff so they are not too useful except to fill airtime.
Comment by GGH | October 5, 2019 |