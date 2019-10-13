Did Hong Kong police use excessive force?
CGTN | October 13, 2019
Accusations of #HongKong #police using excessive #force are without end. This video puts the issues into perspective.
Share this:
Related
October 13, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Fake News, Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Video | China
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Three Arab-language media interview Russia’s President Putin
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Roosevelt Conspired to Start World War II in Europe
By John Wear – Inconvenient History – January 26, 2019
Establishment historians claim that U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt never wanted war and made every reasonable effort to prevent war. This article will show that contrary to what establishment historians claim, Franklin Roosevelt and his administration wanted war and made every effort to instigate World War II in Europe. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,671,571 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India International Solidarity Movement Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
tsisageya on The World Turned Upside D… oppressedn0more on The Climate Scam roberthstiver on Everything Going Wrong in… roberthstiver on The New York Times Called a Fa… GGH on Colossal WASTE in US healthcar… GGH on Who Killed Jeffrey Epstei… michael on Sanctioning Away Free Speech:… Brian Harry, Austral… on Colossal WASTE in US healthcar… Brian Harry, Austral… on Iran Open to Dialogue with Sau… Brian Harry, Austral… on Chicken Littles vs Adelie… Brian Harry, Austral… on The Vela Flash: Forty Years… Brian Harry, Austral… on The Vela Flash: Forty Years… GGH on Iran Open to Dialogue with Sau… GGH on Buying US weapons & placin… GGH on How The US Quietly Lost The 1s…
Aletho News
- US poised to withdraw remaining troops from northeastern Syria: Pentagon October 13, 2019
- Did Hong Kong police use excessive force? October 13, 2019
- Three Arab-language media interview Russia’s President Putin October 13, 2019
- The World Turned Upside Down October 13, 2019
- How The US Quietly Lost The 1st Amendment October 12, 2019
- Anti-Corruption is the New Corruption October 12, 2019
- The Vela Flash: Forty Years Ago October 12, 2019
- Buying US weapons & placing trust in Washington won’t bring security, Zarif warns Saudis October 12, 2019
- Iran Open to Dialogue with Saudi, Has Better Option for Turkey on Syria: Zarif October 12, 2019
- Chicken Littles vs Adelie Penguins October 12, 2019
- Colossal WASTE in US healthcare spending surpasses military budget at nearly $1 trillion per year, study says October 12, 2019
- TYT sad to see US troops go October 11, 2019
- Jewish terrorist involved in Duma operation prepares to join Israel army October 11, 2019
- Trump Targets Turkish Economy, Gov’t Officials With Possible Sanctions Over Syria Invasion – Mnuchin October 11, 2019
- Israeli concern over the Turkish military operation against the Kurds October 11, 2019
- ‘Ironic’: Congress Seeks to Punish Turkey’s Incursion, Even as US Troops Remain in Syria October 11, 2019
- Yemen’s Ansarullah offers new prisoner swap deal to Saudi-backed ex-govt October 11, 2019
- Everything Going Wrong in Okinawa October 11, 2019
If Americans Knew
- How Israeli doctors enable the Shin Bet’s torture industry October 12, 2019
- Fadi Osama Hijazi October 8, 2019
- Alaa Nizar Ayesh Hamdan October 5, 2019
Indian Punchline
- A Turkish-Russian entente cordiale in the making October 12, 2019
- China displays rock-solid support for Pakistan’s “core issue” of Kashmir October 10, 2019
Mint Presss News
- Indigenous-Led Protests Rock Ecuador Decrying IMF Deal and Demanding Moreno’s Resignation October 11, 2019
- Houthis Vow Retaliation As Saudi Naval Blockade Sparks Fresh Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen October 11, 2019
- An Unfaithful Servant of Imperialism: The Real Reason Trump Is Facing Impeachment October 11, 2019
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Telegraph Publishes Fake Claims From XR Supporter October 12, 2019
- Tim Ball on Michael Mann October 11, 2019
- Andrew Neill Destroys XR’s Eco Wally October 10, 2019
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply