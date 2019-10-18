Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Lies, Damned Lies, and Government Nutrition Advice

Corbett • 10/19/2019

Watch this video on BitChute / DTube / YouTube or Download the mp4

SHOW NOTES:

Health Benefits of Dark Chocolate

Heart Month Tip: Health benefits of red wine

Red Wine, Chocolate For Health Benefits? New Study Says No

New Study On Health Benefits Of Drinking Coffee

A new study says drinking too much coffee is bad for you

Study: Reducing red meat intake can improve heart health

New research claims eating red meat poses no health risk

New study about red meat ‘fundamentally flawed,’ expert says

Experts Say “Experts Say” Headlines are Propaganda – #PropagandaWatch

The Crisis of Science

The Sugar Conspiracy

R.I.P. food pyramid

A Brief History of USDA Food Guides

Dietary Guidelines: The First 25 Years

Sugar: The Bitter Truth

Pure, White, and Deadly: How Sugar Is Killing Us and What We Can Do to Stop It

Episode 227 – The Regulation Trap

FLNWO 35 – Upton Sinclair’s The Jungle

A Brief History of Food, Nutrition & Government Policy in America

What’s Wrong with the Food Pyramid?

October 18, 2019 - Posted by | Corruption, Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »