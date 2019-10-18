Lies, Damned Lies, and Government Nutrition Advice
Corbett • 10/19/2019
Watch this video on BitChute / DTube / YouTube or Download the mp4
SHOW NOTES:
Health Benefits of Dark Chocolate
Heart Month Tip: Health benefits of red wine
Red Wine, Chocolate For Health Benefits? New Study Says No
New Study On Health Benefits Of Drinking Coffee
A new study says drinking too much coffee is bad for you
Study: Reducing red meat intake can improve heart health
New research claims eating red meat poses no health risk
New study about red meat ‘fundamentally flawed,’ expert says
Experts Say “Experts Say” Headlines are Propaganda – #PropagandaWatch
A Brief History of USDA Food Guides
Dietary Guidelines: The First 25 Years
Pure, White, and Deadly: How Sugar Is Killing Us and What We Can Do to Stop It
Episode 227 – The Regulation Trap
FLNWO 35 – Upton Sinclair’s The Jungle
A Brief History of Food, Nutrition & Government Policy in America
What’s Wrong with the Food Pyramid?
Share this:
Related
October 18, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Corruption, Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Lies, Damned Lies, and Government Nutrition Advice
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Omidyar’s Intercept Teams Up with War-Propaganda Firm Bellingcat
By Whitney Webb | MintPress News | October 8, 2018
The Intercept, along with its parent company First Look Media, recently hosted a workshop for pro-war, Google-funded organization Bellingcat in New York. The workshop, which cost $2,500 per person to attend and lasted five days, aimed to instruct participants in how to perform investigations using “open source” tools — with Bellingcat’s past, controversial investigations for use as case studies. The exact details of what occurred during the workshop have not been made public and Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins declined to elaborate on the workshop when pressed on social media.
The decision on the part of The Intercept is particularly troubling given that the publication has long been associated with the track records of its founding members, such as Jeremy Scahill and Glenn Greenwald, who have long been promoted as important “progressive” and “anti-war” voices in the U.S. media landscape. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,676,275 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India International Solidarity Movement Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
roberthstiver on ‘Queen of warmongers, em… roberthstiver on Tulsi Nails it on National TV…… Brian Harry, Austral… on Japan Snubs US-Led Gulf Coalit… Brian Harry, Austral… on ‘Queen of warmongers, em… anonymous on Japan Snubs US-Led Gulf Coalit… anonymous on Japan Snubs US-Led Gulf Coalit… Brian Harry, Austral… on Japan Snubs US-Led Gulf Coalit… GGH on Condemning Trump on Syria? It’… GGH on The Empire Steps Back: Trump W… anonymous on Hillary Clinton Pitches Conspi… anonymous on Tulsi Nails it on National TV…… anonymous on Tulsi Nails it on National TV…… anonymous on Tulsi Nails it on National TV…… GGH on Hillary Clinton Pitches Conspi… anonymous on Tulsi Nails it on National TV……
Aletho News
- No Inquest for Dawn Sturgess October 18, 2019
- Lies, Damned Lies, and Government Nutrition Advice October 18, 2019
- ‘Queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption’: Tulsi Gabbard DRAGS Hillary Clinton after ‘Russian asset’ claim October 18, 2019
- Japan Snubs US-Led Gulf Coalition, Considers Sending its Own Troops to Strait of Hormuz – Reports October 18, 2019
- Hillary Clinton Pitches Conspiracy Theory That Tulsi Gabbard, Jill Stein Are Russian Assets October 18, 2019
- Russia’s Mideast Rise, Fading of Pax Americana Presents Threats, Opportunities, Israeli Media Says October 18, 2019
- Tulsi Nails it on National TV… US Regime-Change Wars October 18, 2019
- The Empire Steps Back: Trump Withdraws From Syria – Impeachment Now Possible October 18, 2019
- Trump on Offense October 18, 2019
- Condemning Trump on Syria? It’s “buffet outrage” October 18, 2019
- Truth Is A Kremlin Talking Point October 17, 2019
- Jeffrey Epstein Again Disappears From View, but What About Mossad? October 17, 2019
- Lines Being Drawn By The U.S. in the Eastern Mediterranean October 17, 2019
- Bedouin Mass Eviction is Part of Israel’s Efforts to Drive Palestinians off their Historic Lands October 17, 2019
- Why Withdrawing US Troops from Northern Syria is GOOD October 17, 2019
- Trump unchained: How the ‘God-Emperor’ is ending American Empire with Syria gambit October 17, 2019
- Climate ‘limits’ and timelines October 17, 2019
- House of Representatives votes 354-60 against Trump’s withdrawal of US troops from Syria October 17, 2019
If Americans Knew
- Detailed report on Israeli human rights violations in past week October 18, 2019
- Doctors Without Borders: Treating resistant infections in Gaza October 18, 2019
- Israel’s forced displacement of Bedouins in Naqab desert October 17, 2019
Indian Punchline
- It’s curtains for US in Syria. Russia, Iran owe big thanks to Erdogan October 15, 2019
- Xi’s Nepal visit treaded softly on Indian sensitivities October 14, 2019
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- How dare YOU interfere in our federal election, Greta Thunberg! October 18, 2019
- Prince William Visits A Glacier October 18, 2019
- What Impact Will Decarbonising Heat Have On Power Demand? October 16, 2019
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply