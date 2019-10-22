DFLP criticises continuous PA security cooperation with Israel
MEMO | October 22, 2019
The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) has criticised the continuous security cooperation between the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Israeli occupation, a statement said yesterday.
The DFLP wondered about the “feasibility” of the security cooperation in light of the Israeli aggression on Palestinians and the daily desecration of Islamic holy sites in the occupied territories by settlers and officials.
“The daily violations carried out by the Israeli Jewish settlers and Israeli officials against the Palestinians and their properties aims to uproot Palestinians from their historic land and destroy its political and national character,” the statement said.
The DFLP said that the Israeli occupation “is carrying out daily aggression on the ground and steals Palestinian land and property.”
The movement went on to call on the PA and its leadership “to move on from issuing warnings to the international community to tangible responses.”
The DFLP demanded the PA carry out the decisions of the Palestinian National Council regarding the immediate halt of security cooperation with the Israeli occupation.
Share this:
Related
October 22, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism | Human rights, Israel, Palestine, Palestinian Authority
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Medicated to Death: SSRIs & Mass Killings
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
Western central bankers: they’re God, they trust – a 10-part series on the QE economy
By Ramin Mazaheri | The Saker Blog | October 21, 2019
It’s not that the West’s central bankers are infallible – the similarity is that they cannot be held accountable. After all – who can call God to account for His decisions?
Like God, when things succeed it is They (central bankers) who deserve all the credit – when things fail it’s because we failed to properly follow Their policies.
And like God, they don’t need regulation – it is They who give the regulations, which must be accepted on faith alone and no matter how poor the results. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,679,495 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
oiltranslator on Terrifying predictions about t… trueman2u on Trump: US military companies a… GGH on Western central bankers: they’… GGH on Western central bankers: they’… traducteur on Western central bankers: they’… GGH on FBI/DOJ Likely to Throw the CI… GGH on A Call for a Coup Plus a Week… Werner K on A Call for a Coup Plus a Week… Stop Bush and Clinto… on Ms. Pumpkin Head for President… GGH on Australian media stages front-… Stop Bush and Clinto… on Ms. Pumpkin Head for President… GGH on Class Issue: Swedish Communist… Laskarina on 4 Sinai civilians killed after… Brian Harry, Austral… on 4 Sinai civilians killed after… Brian Harry, Austral… on Australian media stages front-…
Aletho News
- DFLP criticises continuous PA security cooperation with Israel October 22, 2019
- Foreign agents torturing Palestinian prisoners in Saudi jails October 22, 2019
- Hezbollah Firmly Denies Involvement in Beirut Downtown Motorcade October 22, 2019
- How Russia’s Vision for the Middle East Is Rigged against Iran October 22, 2019
- Trump: US military companies against bringing troops home from Syria October 22, 2019
- A Call for a Coup Plus a Week Like No Other for Tulsi Gabbard October 22, 2019
- FBI/DOJ Likely to Throw the CIA and Clapper Under the Bus October 22, 2019
- Western central bankers: they’re God, they trust – a 10-part series on the QE economy October 21, 2019
- Class Issue: Swedish Communist Newspaper Changes Tune on Immigration October 21, 2019
- Australian media stages front-page ‘blackout’ to protest against govt clampdown on press freedom October 21, 2019
- 4 Sinai civilians killed after Egypt army bombs house October 21, 2019
- A Panicked Israel Is a Dangerous Israel October 21, 2019
- Can Trump Survive Ending Project Syria? October 21, 2019
- Ceasefire ends, talks on Syria between Erdogan and Putin begin October 21, 2019
- University Feels No Need to Explain: Crockford Story Part 2 October 21, 2019
- Will the Democratic Party Exist after 2020 Election October 21, 2019
- ‘Naive wind industry could destroy our way of life’ October 21, 2019
- Turkish Army Surrounded by Syrian One in Ras al-Ain, Soon to Leave – Syrian Lawmaker October 21, 2019
If Americans Knew
- Jeffrey Epstein Again Disappears From View, but What About Mossad? October 22, 2019
- Israeli siege causes vital medicines to run out in Gaza October 21, 2019
- 95% of Congress is ok with Israel’s torture of Palestinian children October 21, 2019
Indian Punchline
- US stokes the fires of Turkish revanchism October 19, 2019
- It’s curtains for US in Syria. Russia, Iran owe big thanks to Erdogan October 15, 2019
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Western Antarctic Ice Sheet Growing, As Oceans Warm October 22, 2019
- Typhoons Not Increasing In Japan October 22, 2019
- Jeremy Warner Hawks His Carbon Tax October 21, 2019
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply