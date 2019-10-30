Aletho News

The History (And Future) of Social Engineering

Corbett • 06/22/2014

James Corbett joins Walter Hendricks of The Solvinur Event to discuss social engineering. In this wide-ranging conversation, James and Walter break down propaganda and PR, advertising and education, how the media is used to form our habits and opinions, and how to fight back against the social engineers.

SHOW NOTES:
Propaganda by Edward Bernays

Carroll Quigley on the Bank for International Settlements

Aldous Huxley: The Ultimate Revolution

How Darwin, Huxley, and the Esalen Institute launched the 2012 and psychedelic revolutions

B.F. Skinner’s Shaping Experiment (“Skinner’s Box”)

Most Disturbing Presentation Ever

The Roboroach

José Delgado stops a bull in its tracks with electromagnetic mind control

“Discourse on Voluntary Servitude” by Étienne de La Boétie

Edward Bernays Explains the “Torches of Freedom” Campaign

Meet Adam Curtis, Establishment Contrarian

