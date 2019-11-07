Aletho News

Maldives To Open Five New Underwater Airports This Year

By Paul Homewood | Not A Lot Of People Know That | November 7, 2019

The Maldives are on track to open another five new airports this year:

image

https://maldives.net.mv/31166/maldives-to-open-five-new-airports-in-2019/

Which is all very surprising, because the experts in 1988 told us that the Maldives would all be under water by now:

ScreenHunter_5081 Nov. 07 12.03

https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/article/102074798

And in 2006, our schoolchildren were being taught that sea levels were rising at 9mm per year, which would soon swamp the islands, where 80% of the land is less than a metre above sea level:

image

https://www.bbc.co.uk/bitesize/clips/zj23cdm

Despite being proved wrong before, scientists still insist on peddling the same old scare story:

ScreenHunter_5080 Nov. 07 12.02

https://www.independent.co.uk/environment/islands-sea-level-rise-flooding-uninhabitable-climate-change-maldives-seychelles-hawaii-a8321876.html

The Maldive Government, along with the financiers, often Chinese or Arab, clearly don’t believe any of this, and are more than happy to invest millions in new airports and new resorts.

I know who my money would be on.

« Previous |