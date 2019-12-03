Say No To The US-Israel Mutual Defense Pact
By Eric Striker | National Justice | December 3, 2019
Last September, Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu hinted that they were working on a mutual defense pact. Such a treaty, if signed, would officially and permanently mandate an American military intervention if Israel were to ever start a conflict with its neighbors.
The Trump administration is desperate to get this done, but Netanyahu is having trouble selling the idea to his rival Benny Gantz. The Likud party has so far been unable to form a government and Netanyahu is battling corruption charges. As a side note, two major GOP donors, Sheldon Adelson and Larry Ellison, are defense witnesses in Bibi’s case.
The major reason why some sectors of the Israeli state want Netanyahu gone is that they believe his government’s belligerence is responsible for Iran’s stunning rise. Netanyahu has chosen Israel-above-all unilateralism using Zion’s cats-paws in Washington to try and bully Tehran, but have walked all over Chinese and Russian interests in the process.
Two years into the Trump/Israel “maximum pressure” campaign, Iran is not only more powerful than before, it is participating in joint war games with China and Russia. This has angered competing Jewish factions inside Israel, who preferred the Obama method of passively subverting Iran through its countries pro-US/pro-Europe “moderate” liberal reformists. Hassan Rouhani, who they saw as the Persian “Gorbachev,” has now been fully discredited in the eyes of his people thanks to Trump and Netanyahu.
While all segments of Israeli society are having a public debate on the pros and cons of a military pact for their country, here in the US nobody has consulted with the 1.3 million active-duty American servicemen who will die in a world war to expand Israel’s borders.
JINSA’s Plan
Lindsay Graham has told Jews at private events that he is working on this bill and is confident it will be ratified in the Senate. So far, the only people within US borders participating in this conversation are the Republican Jewish Coalition and JINSA (Jewish Institute for National Security of America). The latter fifth column is writing the terms of the treaty.
Last July, JINSA released details of the pact they want Graham to push through, titled “For a Narrow US-Israel Defense Pact,” which can be obtained online (I will not link to downloads on JINSA’s website for security reasons).
The policy paper demands that Israel be granted special access to intelligence collected by the “Five Eyes Alliance” (Australia, UK, New Zealand, Canada and the US), officially turning the entire Anglo-Saxon world into a global Jewish spy network (which is already unofficially true).
Furthermore, it calls on the war clause be triggered if any country “threatens” to use chemical or nuclear weapons against the Jewish state or physically undermines Israel’s economic activities. This is very open-ended.
The most ludicrous part of the Graham/JINSA treaty is section 3.4, where Israel is under no obligation to notify or seek approval from the United States when it decides to engage in a military attack against another party.
In other words, if Israel decides to start a war with Iran (or China, or Russia, or all of them), it doesn’t have to discuss this with its “ally” first. Israel reserves its right to act unilaterally and America must go along for the ride whether we want to or not.
America gets absolutely nothing from joining such an agreement, except the possibility of a catastrophic world war that can be started by unstable psychopaths like Benjamin Netanyahu without warning, whenever they please.
The US has not signed a mutual defense treaty since 1962.
It’s time the 98% start demanding Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham include us in this debate, and prepare to protest as soon as this bill hits the Senate floor.
This is ridiculous. The U.S/Israel has had an unwritten/unofficial mutual defense pact for quite some time now. What is this?
Comment by tsisageya | December 3, 2019 |
Not that Israel has any way to defend the U.S. It’s all very disgusting.
Comment by tsisageya | December 3, 2019 |
Diaper-wearing, cowardly Israeli soldiers can only bully and kill the weak—women, children, prisoners. Disgusting.
Comment by tsisageya | December 3, 2019 |
By the way, if photographs can show evil, this one is it.
Comment by tsisageya | December 3, 2019 |
I’ve been looking at politics for some time now and it strikes me these days that it’s always the same. It all goes round and round and round and people follow, follow, follow. Same, same. Democrap/Repuke, same, same. Over and over and over and over. How absurd it is.
In the meantime, all the zillionaires think they have it made. Put it all on a worldwide scale and Bob’s yer uncle. I wonder who I could be thinking of. Heaven forbid I say it out loud. It’s illegal in some places.
What to do? Just wait, I guess. I really have no idea.
Comment by tsisageya | December 3, 2019 |
A Mutual Defence Pact between USA and Israel would be a disaster for the USA, and if the political hierarchy in the USA can’t immediately see that, then God save the USA……Israel already controls the USA. The USA needs to step back from Israel’s dominance, or else!
Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | December 3, 2019 |
Yes. It is, and has been, a disaster, especially for us goyim. Grow up, Brian.
No, USA hierarchy sees it but they don’t care because of the dolla bills, the shekels, the Benjamins.
I guess. The blackmail? Who knows? (When you sell your soul to satan it’s a terrible thing.)
Pitchforks, tar and feathers, guillotines, stop voting? Hard to say what the solution is without bringing Jesus Christ into it. We don’t really want to do that do we?
Comment by tsisageya | December 3, 2019 |