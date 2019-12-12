Aletho News

Greece Mandates Electronic Payments

Corbett • 12/12/2019

Welcome back to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Watch this video on BitChute / Minds.com / YouTube or Download the mp4

Story #1: NIST Publishes New FAQ on Its Refusal to Release Key Building 7 Data

FAQs – NIST WTC 7 Investigation

9/11: A Conspiracy Theory

#PropagandaWatch: When is the News Not the News?

Story #2: Greeks Set to Face Heavy Fines If They Don’t Spend 30% of Their Income Electronically

Demonetization and You

The Plan to Turn Your Car into Virtual ATM

BMW Adding Android Auto To Its Infotainment System

Story #3: Two Pigs Engineered With Monkey Cells Born, Died In China

China Gene-Edited Baby Experiment “May Have Created Unintended Mutations”

China Raises Ethical Concern By Recreating Faces Using DNA Samples

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.

December 12, 2019 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Deception, Video

