Greece Mandates Electronic Payments
Corbett • 12/12/2019
Welcome back to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Watch this video on BitChute / Minds.com / YouTube or Download the mp4
Story #1: NIST Publishes New FAQ on Its Refusal to Release Key Building 7 Data
FAQs – NIST WTC 7 Investigation
#PropagandaWatch: When is the News Not the News?
Story #2: Greeks Set to Face Heavy Fines If They Don’t Spend 30% of Their Income Electronically
The Plan to Turn Your Car into Virtual ATM
BMW Adding Android Auto To Its Infotainment System
Story #3: Two Pigs Engineered With Monkey Cells Born, Died In China
China Gene-Edited Baby Experiment “May Have Created Unintended Mutations”
China Raises Ethical Concern By Recreating Faces Using DNA Samples
You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.
