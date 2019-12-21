Boris Johnson Appoints Climate Sceptic To His New Government
Monmouth MP David TC Davies has been made a minister in the Wales Office, and assistant government whip.
By Alex Garcia
On the 10th of June 2015, UK Member of Parliament, David TC Davies MP rose to tell the Government The Truth about Climate Change, during the debate. The Government refused to deny his well founded assertions, even though he asked the Climate Minister to correct him if he was mistaken, and if she knew any different.
A red faced Labour Party MP was embarrassed to hear that his own fatuous assertions were actually contradicted by the UNIPCC itself, in documents read out by Mr. Davies.
This video clip, of the proceedings is copied as officially licenced, but this does not mean that the UK Parliament approves or endorses this video User, or indeed anything else. This message is required to comply with the terms of the official licence.
Contains Parliamentary information licensed under the Open Parliament Licence v3.0.
December 21, 2019
