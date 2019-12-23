They’re STILL After Your Fingerprints! – #PropagandaWatch
Corbett • 12/23/2019
Remember when we looked at J. Edgar Hoover’s lame attempt to get the public to voluntarily send in their fingerprints to the FBI back in 1937? Well guess what? They’re baaaaaaack, and they’re at the post office this time. Find out about the FBI’s latest stupid attempt to steal your fingerprints on this week’s edition of #PropagandaWatch.
SHOW NOTES:
First they came for your fingerprints…
The FBI Teams Up With The Post Office To Get Your Fingerprints
December 23, 2019
