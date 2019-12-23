Aletho News

They’re STILL After Your Fingerprints! – #PropagandaWatch

Corbett • 12/23/2019

Watch this video on BitChute / Minds.com / YouTube

Remember when we looked at J. Edgar Hoover’s lame attempt to get the public to voluntarily send in their fingerprints to the FBI back in 1937? Well guess what? They’re baaaaaaack, and they’re at the post office this time. Find out about the FBI’s latest stupid attempt to steal your fingerprints on this week’s edition of #PropagandaWatch.

SHOW NOTES:

First they came for your fingerprints…

The FBI Teams Up With The Post Office To Get Your Fingerprints

FBI tweet and replies

