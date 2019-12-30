Aletho News

Israeli war minister defiles Ibrahimi Mosque

Palestine Information Center | December 30, 2019

AL-KHALIL – Israeli war minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday night desecrated the Ibrahimi Mosque in al-Khalil at the pretext of marking a Jewish event called Hanukkah.

According to the Hebrew media, Bennett was accompanied during his tour of the Mosque by senior army commander Itamar Ben-Haim, Kiryat Arba settlement chief Eliyahu Liebman and Jewish religious figures.

Addressing settlers at the Islamic holy site, Bennett claimed that al-Khalil was the heart of Israel and that the Jewish people could not live without this heart.

He vowed to build more settlements and neighborhoods for Jewish settlers in al-Khalil, affirming that he became the minister of the Israeli army in order to achieve that.

  1. How can “JEWS” complain about, and Label others for being “Anti-Semitic” when arrogant clowns like this bloke, and his mate, Mr Netanyahu(and so many others) make “JEWS” look SO bad……..?

    “An Anti-Semite used to be someone who hated Jews, now, it is someone who is hated by Jews”…..Joe Sobran.

    Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | December 30, 2019 | Reply


