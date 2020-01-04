Iran Hawk Leaves US NSC Amid Escalation of Tensions After IRGC Commander’s Killing – Report
By Oleg Burunov – Sputnik – 04.01.2020
On Friday, Qasem Soleimani, the commander who led Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike near the Iraqi capital Baghdad.
US National Security Council (NSC)’s Director for countering Iranian weapons of mass destruction Richard Goldberg is quitting for personal reasons, Bloomberg quoted an unnamed source as saying on Saturday.
The source claimed that Goldberg is due to return to the Foundation for Defence of Democracies (FDD), a Washington-based think tank where he served as a senior advisor before joining the NSC in early January 2019.
Goldberg’s role at the NSC was endorsed by former US National Security Adviser John Bolton in a bid to contain “what Bolton saw as a desire at the departments of State and Treasury to weaken the ‘maximum pressure’ campaign against Iran,” according to Bloomberg. The news outlet referred to exacerbating tensions last March, when the White House considered extending waivers to allow Iran to sell a limited amount of oil in the face of US sanctions against the Islamic Republic that were reinstated following the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
Goldberg’s reported departure from the NSC comes amid fresh US-Iranian tensions which escalated after Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike near the Iraqi capital Baghdad on 3 January.
The US Department of Defence said that the strike was authorised by US President Donald Trump who said that his administration took preemptive action against Soleimani to “stop a war”.
An advisor to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the US had crossed a “red line” after the Friday airstrike, with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stating that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for Washington.
Hmmm–not sure this is “news” worth reporting, at least in the dearth of context and depth I observe. Does it infer infighting within the NSC (I highly doubt it…)? Or is Goldberg (Jewish/Zionist? almost certainly) just another opportunist-Zioneocon exploiting an opportunity to do damage to the world via the NSC by returning to the (IMO and from my idle reading) sh*thole think tank FDD where he can truly/more effectively toil to affect/influence present and future policies in favor of the Ziomonster? In a way, this reminds me of the US Treasury exclusively-Zionist zealots intent on sanctioning one and all “terrorists” (aka resisters of Ziomonster *state* terror) on behalf of the Ziomonster: serve 18 months or so doing “official” damage at Treasury, then rotate back through the revolving door to WINEP or another Ziothink tank to work on the lobbying/policy-formulation end of the Zio-obsession with control and domination.
Comment by roberthstiver | January 4, 2020 |