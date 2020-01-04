Aletho News

Israel forces confiscate five tractors in West Bank

Palestinian farmers separate wheat and straw bundles as they work on a farm land in Gaza City, Gaza on 16 May 2018 [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency]

MEMO | January 4, 2020

Israeli occupation forces raided the Palestinian village of Al-Malih in the occupied West Bank on Friday and confiscated five tractors, Safa News Agency reported.

Head of the Village Council of Al-Malih, Ahmad Daraghmeh, revealed that the Israeli occupation forced confiscated the tractors and claimed the tractors were working in a “closed military zone”.

The head of the Village Council stressed that the area is owned by the Palestinian farmers, noting that the Israeli occupation had recently confiscated tens of tractors from their owners while they were working in their farms in the same area.

He condemned the weak support for the farmers in the village, adding that these farmers are considered a shield protecting the Palestinian lands from being expropriated by the Israeli occupation.

“We hear remarks and receive statements of support, but we see nothing on the ground. The farmers are in the field alone,” he concluded.

January 4, 2020 - Posted by | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism | , , ,

1 Comment »

  1. I stand vicariously with the farmers, but the Zionists will stop at nothing to immiserate the people and clear the land of all Palestinians.

    Comment by roberthstiver | January 4, 2020 | Reply


