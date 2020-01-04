Aletho News

“The Response for a Military Action is a Military Action”: Iran’s Ambassador to the UN

Al-Manar | January 4, 2020

Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that the United States has ignited a military war that will be responded by Iran’s military action.

“The US started the economic war in May 2018 and last night they started a military war by an act of terror against one of our top generals,” the envoy told CNN on Saturday.

He highlighted that Iran cannot remain silent, adding, “we have to act and we will act.”

“The response for a military action is a military action,” he highlighted, adding “By whom? By… when? Where? That is for the future to witness.”

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said a harsh response “in due time and right place” awaits criminals behind Suleimani’s assassination.

  1. According to The Washington Times, Trump, after authorising the Drone Strike that killed the Iranian General, now claims that “God is on our side”……So, he’s saying that God is a Murderer!………I wonder how that will be received by the USA’s multi millions of “Evangelicals”…….

    “If you want to control a population….Give them a God to worship”……Noam Chomsky

    Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | January 4, 2020 | Reply

  2. Over and over, America steps into place for and as Israel wants. Iran’s ambassador has probably said the Zionist state is part of this, but over and over it is America that serves Israel’s interest, to Israel’s benefit.

    How that country and its international partisans have maneuvered Britain and America to do its bidding is the most masterful domination of the Twentieth Century. Perhaps rivaled at how banking reaped wealth with the first and second European wars. Or, how the Bolsheviks were able to dominate the Russian revolution, destroy much of the Christian Orthodoxy, murder millions deemed and identified as non-Jewish citizens, murder millions in the Ukraine by starvation and other forms of ethnic murder.

    As to how the war is taking shape in the middle east, the messianic nature of declaring God on his side, that furthers the zealotry, furthers the blindness Trump and his Pompeo and the evangelicals will be wiling to conduct it. Reminder, that Pompeo lived on a kibbutz. He’s indoctrinated, probably to the extent as with George Bush, that God is speaking to him. He is doing God’s work.

    That’s what’s now leading America.

    The added irony, is that Jewish state religion and faith does not recognize Christ as the messiah. So those incredibly idiotic evangelicals are being used by Israel to push America along the descent into a maelstrom the likes of which they have no inkling, unless the Rapture’s bliss is what they want to embrace.

    Everlasting salvation for them. Slaughter and destruction of civilizations for others, eventually including America.

    Is that what you will allow, America?

    Comment by michael | January 4, 2020 | Reply


