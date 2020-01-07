Aletho News

Yemen’s Ansarullah: We’re partaking in regional drive to boot US forces out

Al-Mayadeen TV – 05/01/2020

Member of Ansarullah’s Political Council, Mohammad al-Bakhiti, says the Yemeni movement is partaking in the region-wide response to Iranian General Soleimani’s assassination by the US military. Bakhiti says the regional response is aimed at driving all US forces out of the region.

Transcript:

– the coming days will bring huge changes to the region

– the American aggression against Iraq is an aggression against the entire Axis of Resistance, which requires for unifying the theatre in which the response will be delivered

– of course Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi (Yemen’s Ansarullah leader) has already stated that this aggression is an aggression against the entire Axis of Resistance

– Yemen is a member of the Axis of Resistance, and we are at the heart of the conflict with this American coalition

– the American aggression will lead to the expansion of the conflict’s scope

– what we require now is greater coordination (between the members of the Axis of Resistance)

– as for the nature of the response, this is left for the leadership

– (yet) there is no response that can equal this (American) aggression other than popular, political and military action that drives out (all) US forces from the region

January 7, 2020 - Posted by | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Solidarity and Activism | , , ,

  1. American forces are NOT welcome in Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Syria nor will they be welcome in Iran(if they are silly enough to try it).
    The USA would be better off staying at home and fixing the massive problems that IT has, rather than imposing themselves on other countries at ENORMOUS COST to themselves.
    Will the USA National Debt $23 TRILLION just be eliminated by more “QE”?(which was completely fraudulent?)

    Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | January 7, 2020 | Reply


