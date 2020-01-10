‘Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster’: FM Zarif on Iran’s downing of Flight 752
RT | January 11, 2020
Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has offered “profound regrets, apologies and condolences” over an unintentional downing of a Ukrainian civilian aircraft over Tehran, stating “human error” during a “crisis” led to the accident.
“A sad day,” the FM wrote on Twitter, adding “Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster. Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.”
The incident took place soon after an Iranian missile attack on American positions in Iraq, launched as a reprisal for a US kill strike on Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, seeing months of rising tensions between the two countries come to a head. All 176 passengers on board the airliner were killed in the crash.
Share this:
Related
January 10, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Aletho News
3 Comments »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Did Soleimani Kill 600 Americans?
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Timeline of US-Iran conflict: 1953 through Present
If Americans Knew | Last Updated: January 9, 2020
In the interest of understanding recent events, we have quickly put together a partial timeline of US-Iran relations, beginning in 1953 through the present. This is a quick, somewhat cursory timeline, but we feel it’s important that a general outline become available as soon as possible.
Many thousands of American families are heavily invested in the situation – according to U.S. Central Command, between 60,000 and 70,000 U.S. troops are currently in the Middle East and Afghanistan. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,749,017 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
roberthstiver on ‘Human error at time of crisis… Robert Browning on ‘Human error at time of crisis… roberthstiver on Maximum Failure: Trump’s Convu… roberthstiver on Resistance Groups Likely to St… roberthstiver on ‘Human error at time of crisis… roberthstiver on Rare FOOTAGE shows Ukrainian B… Brian Harry, Austral… on Resistance Groups Likely to St… tsisageya on Rare FOOTAGE shows Ukrainian B… roberthstiver on Pompeo: I Lied About Soleimani… tsisageya on Rare FOOTAGE shows Ukrainian B… tsisageya on US interventionist presence in… tsisageya on US interventionist presence in… tsisageya on US interventionist presence in… tsisageya on US interventionist presence in… tsisageya on US interventionist presence in…
Aletho News
- ‘Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster’: FM Zarif on Iran’s downing of Flight 752 January 11, 2020
- Resistance Groups Likely to Start Imminent Missile Attack on US Positions in Region January 11, 2020
- Rare FOOTAGE shows Ukrainian Boeing crash site in Tehran after ‘site bulldozed’ claims January 11, 2020
- Pompeo: I Lied About Soleimani ‘Imminent Attacks’ January 11, 2020
- Where’s Justin again January 10, 2020
- Maximum Failure: Trump’s Convulsive North Korea Strategy Can’t Bring Kim to the Table January 10, 2020
- Iraq asks US to prepare troop pullout, send team to Baghdad January 10, 2020
- The Well-Deserved ‘Love’ for US Ambassadors Around the World January 10, 2020
- Did Soleimani Kill 600 Americans? – Questions For Corbett January 10, 2020
- US interventionist presence in region has to end as soon as possible: Iran defense chief January 10, 2020
- How much difference do Russia’s new nuclear weapons really make? January 10, 2020
- The AngloZionist Empire vs Iran: a discussion of the recent events January 10, 2020
- Video from outside cell during Epstein’s first ‘suicide attempt’ deleted – after being lost & found January 10, 2020
- Timeline of US-Iran conflict: 1953 through Present January 10, 2020
- Baghdad revived deal to buy Russian S-300 following US strikes – Iraq’s Security & Defense Committee chairman January 9, 2020
- IRGC Aerospace Force Commander: Iran Missile Strike Eradicated US Horror Formula Imposed since WWII January 9, 2020
- Iraqi Foreign Minister stresses need for withdrawal of foreign troops January 9, 2020
- The Kerfuffle War – Trump’s Iran De-escalation Succeeds January 9, 2020
If Americans Knew
- Timeline of US-Iran conflict: 1953 through Present January 8, 2020
- Former intelligence officials: US drone attack on Iran motivated by Israel January 5, 2020
- Israel is systematically poisoning one million Palestinian children January 3, 2020
Gilad Atzmon
- Clausewitz, Trump and Soleimani January 8, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Peter Ridd: Scientific Misconduct At James Cook University Confirms My Worst Fears January 10, 2020
- New Hurricane Study Finds “No Obvious Trends” January 10, 2020
- ‘Climate change doesn’t cause fires’ January 10, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Full credibility to this gentleman and to RT + Aletho News! (although the headline could be a lot better! — “…on the crash of Flight 752 in Iran.” — or “…on allegations of Iran’s….”
(On the other hand, does a second reading of the text by me indicate that FM Zarif is actually admitting an unintentional action? Did my eyes wander too quickly to “…US adventurism…”? I’ve not perused enough other coverage on this issue and had better do so.)
LikeLike
Comment by roberthstiver | January 10, 2020 |
The planes electronic identifiers were turned off, intentionally. Who would do such a thing? Who are the only ones capable of such acts? Who?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comment by Robert Browning | January 10, 2020 |
I’m sadly deficient (naïve?) on nuance, technical matters, malign intentions/actions, etc., but I think I get your drift. I’m glad to give you a “Like” under Aletho News’ newly featured “Like” system, which I “Like” very much!
LikeLike
Comment by roberthstiver | January 11, 2020 |