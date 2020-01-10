Aletho News

‘Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster’: FM Zarif on Iran’s downing of Flight 752

RT | January 11, 2020

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has offered “profound regrets, apologies and condolences” over an unintentional downing of a Ukrainian civilian aircraft over Tehran, stating “human error” during a “crisis” led to the accident.

“A sad day,” the FM wrote on Twitter, adding “Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster. Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.”

The incident took place soon after an Iranian missile attack on American positions in Iraq, launched as a reprisal for a US kill strike on Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, seeing months of rising tensions between the two countries come to a head. All 176 passengers on board the airliner were killed in the crash.

3 Comments »

  1. Full credibility to this gentleman and to RT + Aletho News! (although the headline could be a lot better! — “…on the crash of Flight 752 in Iran.” — or “…on allegations of Iran’s….”

    (On the other hand, does a second reading of the text by me indicate that FM Zarif is actually admitting an unintentional action? Did my eyes wander too quickly to “…US adventurism…”? I’ve not perused enough other coverage on this issue and had better do so.)

    Like

    Comment by roberthstiver | January 10, 2020 | Reply

  2. The planes electronic identifiers were turned off, intentionally. Who would do such a thing? Who are the only ones capable of such acts? Who?

    Liked by 1 person

    Comment by Robert Browning | January 10, 2020 | Reply

    • I’m sadly deficient (naïve?) on nuance, technical matters, malign intentions/actions, etc., but I think I get your drift. I’m glad to give you a “Like” under Aletho News’ newly featured “Like” system, which I “Like” very much!

      Like

      Comment by roberthstiver | January 11, 2020 | Reply


