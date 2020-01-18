Aletho News

IRAN: Don’t trust the mainstream media!

SURFIRAN • October 3, 2019

Sara Melotti, a young Italian travel photographer, talks about her experience of visiting Iran.

“I wanted to see Iran. I wanted to feel the charm of ancient Persia, admire the intricate and colorful designs of its architecture, taste the incredibly diverse dishes, soak in the multilayered culture and live its well known heart-warming hospitality on my own skin; and thanks to SurfIran I did it all, on a dream of a road trip I’ll never forget.”

January 18, 2020 - Posted by | Timeless or most popular, Video |

