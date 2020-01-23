Aletho News

For Pompeo a “Normal Nation” Is an Attack Dog of the Empire

By Marko Marjanović | Anti-Empire | January 23, 2020

Night club bouncer Mike Pompeo has demanded Iran starts behaving “like a normal nation” just like “Norway”. Answer:

 

Aha, so this “normal nation” has joined in the attack on Yugoslavia in 1999 and on Libya in 2011, has participated in the occupation of Iraq, and is still participating in the occupation of Afghanistan.

Even more useful for the Empire its Atlanticists elites are only too eager to prop up the Empire in diplomatic, moral and propaganda spheres.

This isn’t the resume of a normal nation but one of America’s auxiliary attack dogs.

It will be much preferable if Iran stays what it is, a normal and independent country, a rarity in our world.

