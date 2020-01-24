The Median Age of Wuhan Virus Fatalities Is 75
By Marko Marjanović | Anti-Empire | January 24, 2020
When a new disease appears a measure of concern is natural since we don’t know yet what we’re dealing with, but just statistically it’s highly unlikely a disease, just because it is new, will be particularly deadly. On the contrary, chances are a new disease will be no more deadly or untreatable than the average existing one.
We can applaud China for taking the threat seriously, just to be on the safe side, but there is no reason to fall for the media’s relentless attempts to maximize your stress levels. They’ll use every trick in the book to maximize your attention and earn a bigger advertiser buck.
We go through this every couple of years. Mad cow disease, bird flu, SARS, ebola are just a few of the past examples. In the end, none of them ever racked up high body counts.
The Wuhan virus has so far killed 26 people, all of whom were elderly or had pre-existing conditions. In fact, the median age of the first 19 victims is 75-years old.
This new disease so far looks like a type of flu, quite possibly a weaker and more survivable strain.
The common flu kills 300,000-600,000 people yearly, depending on the year. Likewise overwhelmingly among the elderly.
Share this:
Related
January 24, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Mainstream Media, Warmongering
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Banksters Warn of Green Swan Collapse Unless They Get A Carbon Tax
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
Who Rules America? The illusion of Self Rule
By Greg Felton | Institute for Political Economy | January 22, 2020
A government, whatever its nature, rules as an imperial power over its people. The surest way to exercise this control is to prop up the illusion that it acts in the public interest. Paul Craig Roberts and Alvin Rabushka spelled out this salient fact in the March 1973 issue of Public Choice, in their article “A Diagrammatic Exposition of an Economic Theory of Imperialism,” and what they wrote is no less relevant today.
The act of voting is one of the props that sustains the delusion of self-rule. People do vote, but the candidates are decided by the oligarchy of organized interest groups. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,761,061 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
tsisageya on Who Rules America? The illusio… tsisageya on Who Rules America? The illusio… tsisageya on Who Rules America? The illusio… Brian Harry, Austral… on The Median Age of Wuhan Virus… tsisageya on Who Rules America? The illusio… tsisageya on Who Rules America? The illusio… tsisageya on Who Rules America? The illusio… tsisageya on Who Rules America? The illusio… tsisageya on Who Rules America? The illusio… tsisageya on Who Rules America? The illusio… tsisageya on Who Rules America? The illusio… tsisageya on Who Rules America? The illusio… tsisageya on Who Rules America? The illusio… tsisageya on Who Rules America? The illusio… Brian Harry, Austral… on Who Rules America? The illusio…
Aletho News
- The Median Age of Wuhan Virus Fatalities Is 75 January 24, 2020
- Voting for World Zionist Congress heats up January 24, 2020
- Iraqis march in ‘millions’ to call for expulsion of US troops January 24, 2020
- Who Rules America? The illusion of Self Rule January 24, 2020
- Aftermath: The Iran War After The Soleimani Assassination January 24, 2020
- Soros pumps $1bn into ‘global education network’ to fight ‘climate change & dictators’ like Trump, Xi & Modi January 24, 2020
- Hillary Puts Bernie Into Her Basket of Deplorables January 23, 2020
- Defamation suit aims to stop Hillary and her ‘powerful elite friends’ from silencing patriotic Americans, Gabbard says January 23, 2020
- ‘Targeted and governmental terrorism’: Iran slams US for threat against Soleimani successor January 23, 2020
- ICC delays, Israeli belligerence and PA complacency January 23, 2020
- For Pompeo a “Normal Nation” Is an Attack Dog of the Empire January 23, 2020
- Tehran open to dialog with all neighbors: Zarif January 23, 2020
- Big Tech joins up with Big Brother to turn your private health data into $38bn ‘public treasure’ January 23, 2020
- Bolivia: MAS Presidential Candidate Becomes Target of Lawfare January 22, 2020
- Jewish Congress launches campaign against ‘antisemitism’ (aka support for Palestinian rights) January 22, 2020
- ‘Obvious malicious intent’: Tulsi Gabbard hits Clinton with defamation suit over ‘Russian asset’ smear January 22, 2020
- Hotter than the hottest thing ever January 22, 2020
- Joe Biden’s ‘conspiracy theory’ memo to U.S. media doesn’t match the facts January 22, 2020
If Americans Knew
- Israeli forces committed 183 violations of international law in past week January 24, 2020
- CENSORSHIP: Google deletes Press TV from YouTube January 24, 2020
- 18 local events with US Congress members where you can advocate for Palestine! January 23, 2020
Gilad Atzmon
- Rainbow Over Kolonaki is out January 23, 2020
Indian Punchline
- Pakistan’s exit from FATF list puts India on the spot January 24, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Climate Assembly UK January 24, 2020
- Climate change: Lake District facing ‘dramatic’ soil erosion–Latest Junk Science January 23, 2020
- Davos Doom-mongers herald a new dark age for climate science–Sherelle Jacobs January 23, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
There seems to be a new scare every other week these days….Coronavirus, sea levels rising, Temperatures rising, Ice melting, etc etc……There’ll be another scare next week….and the week after…..
We are being kept in a state of “FEAR”. It’s a form of control. Relax, take some deep breaths,
“Eat drink and be merry
There’s no need to worry
We’ll be dead for a very long time”……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | January 24, 2020 |