US didn’t discuss ‘deal of century’ with Moscow, Russia’s UN envoy says
RT | January 28, 2020
The US did not hold consultations with Moscow on a plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has said.
“We were not consulted, we don’t know what this plan consists of,” he said in response to a question from a reporter.
Israeli envoy to the UN Danny Danon, meanwhile, said that his country was looking forward to the unveiling of the plan, TASS reported on Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump previously announced that the White House would unveil a plan for peace in the Middle East on Tuesday.
