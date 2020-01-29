Aletho News

Democrat Congressional Committee Demands Google Bury “Climate Misinformation”

By Eric Worrall | Watts Up With That? | January 29, 2020

The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on the Climate Crisis has demanded Google demonetize climate skeptics, and provide education to millions of people who have been exposed to “dangerous misinformation”.

Letter from Congress

If the letter is not readable on your device, the original link is available here.

The key actions demanded:

  • Stop promoting climate denial and climate disinformation videos by removing them immediately from the platform’s recommendation algorithm.
  • Add ‘climate misinformation’ to the platform’s list of borderline content
  • Stop monetising videos that promote harmful misinformation and falsehoods about the causes and effects of the climate crisis.
  • Take steps to correct the record for millions of users who have been exposed to the climate misinformation on YouTube.

The people who wrote that letter seem to believe ordinary people are too stupid to figure things out for themselves; they think voters have to be guided into making acceptable choices, by experts like the Democrat majority members of The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.

