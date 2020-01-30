Aletho News

Liz Warren’s Chronicle of Self-Awareness

By Steve Sailer • Unz Review • January 30, 2020

From CNBC:

Elizabeth Warren proposes criminal penalties for spreading voting disinformation online
PUBLISHED WED, JAN 29 2020
Sunny Kim

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday released a plan to fight disinformation and to hold tech companies accountable for their actions in light of the 2016 election.

“Disinformation and online foreign interference erode our democracy, and Donald Trump has invited both,” Warren said in a Tweet Wednesday. …

Warren proposed to combat disinformation by holding big tech companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google responsible for spreading misinformation designed to suppress voters from turning out.

She added she will also open up data for research so that academics and organizations can provide the public with knowledge on disinformation.

With her superb grasp of symbolism and self-awareness, Warren chose to announce her plan to fight online disinformation on the one-year anniversary of her helping spread Jussie Smollett’s hate hoax disinformation online.

Also this week, Liz endorsed Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx, who let Jussie walk last year.

