UkraineGate Part 3 – A not so noble president
The documentary was produced by French investigative journalist Olivier Berruyer, founder of popular anti-corruption and economics blog Les Crises.
In this third episode, we publish several important testimonials, through exceptional exclusive interviews. You will thus discover the revelations of several personalities, such as the Director of the Ukrainian Action Centre against Corruption, but also a former Prosecutor General of Ukraine, a former Ukrainian diplomat, and other famous specialists on Ukraine… We are particularly grateful to Oleksandr Onyschenko for the importance of his testimony. This oligarch, a former member of parliament, was a close associate of Petro Poroshenko, whose mission included corrupting Ukrainian elected officials. Disgusted by these mafia practices, he repented by becoming a whistleblower. Since our interview, he has been arrested in Germany, where he is awaiting an extradition judgment – Interpol having refused to prosecute him since 2016…
January 31, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Corruption, Deception, Timeless or most popular, Video | Ukraine, United States
UkrainGate Part 3 – A not so noble president
The Last Days of the “Holocaust”
By Eric Striker – National Justice – January 29, 2020
Holocaust revisionism is perhaps the most institutionally reviled, criminally punished and socially persecuted field of research in modern Western history.
Yet, on the much publicized 75th anniversary of the Soviet liberation of Auschwitz, the gatekeepers of the Holocaust continue to give ground, kicking and screaming along the way.
The latest example is a new book by former Museum of Jewish Heritage director David G. Marwell, “Unmasking the ‘Angel of Death’,” which grants many revisionist challenges to the legend of Joseph Mengele.
Marwell’s work is considered the most well-researched mainstream biography of Mengele to date. In it, he cross references witness testimony from “survivors” with hard evidence and primary sources, only to conclude that their “memories” were “unreliable.” In other words, they are lying.
Stitching together humans to create siamese twins, smashing babies against train cars, attempts to transform boys into girls – all of the barbarism etched into the popular mind about a German in a labcoat, Marwell concludes, is nothing but a pack of atrocious hoaxes. … continue
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
From Ben Fulford’s latest report:
Leland Roth#433812
Twitter’s Greg Rubini destroys Schiff, Biden, Qbama, Brennan, Pelosi (& yes, bad, bad Eric😈)
Greg Rubini
@GregRubini
1. ERIC CIARAM3LLA is involved in much darker things than you can imagine. [THREAD] Joe Biden, John Brennan, & Barack Obama are also in it. and Victoria Nuland. The Ukraine Holocaust please RETWEET !
2. in Feb 2014 there was a Coup d’Etat in Ukraine. a violent Coup. There was a massacre in the main square of the capital, Kiev. 100 people were killed
3. There were SNIPERS at windows of tall buildings surrounding the square. Strategically placed. The snipers from the buildings shot both at protestors, both at police officers. it was a HORRIFIC massacre
4. 100 people were killed BY THE SNIPERS. both Ukranian citizens, both police officers. that was The Ukraine Holocaust. .
5. the SNIPERS were professional mercenaries. they were hired and paid to do that job. Their assigned job was to KILL about 100 people. They had been given precise instructions. hired and paid BY WHOM?
6. why 100 people had to be brutally killed? because the CIA Director John Brennan and Victoria Nuland (State Dept.) wanted 100 people killed. That would trigger a Coup d’Etat in Ukraine. which in fact happened. .
7. and WHO organized those SNIPERS in Ukraine, to make this massacre?
WHO hired them?
WHO paid them?
ERIC CIARAM3LLA.
E.C. in this photo with Victoria Nuland:
8. Eric Ciaramella was assigned that task by the CIA Director John Brennan.
Brennan was the CIA Director at that tme, in 2014.
and Eric Ciaramella was, and is, a CIA Operative.
he was Brennan’s CIA point man in Ukraine, in 2014
9. Eric Ciaramella is a CIA Operative,
he speaks fluently Ukrainian and Russian.
Ciaramella was the perfect guy for the job. and a Brennan Loyalist
Ciaramella has been many times in Ukraine.
and he flew several times to Ukraine with Joe Biden.
10. Eric Ciaramella is the guy responsible for the UKRAINE HOLOCAUST
which killed 100 people.
this is why the CIA and the DEEP STATE protects him.
11. and this is why the DEEP STATE and the CIA do not want Eric Ciaramella’s name to be spoken.
This is the reason of the COVER-UP.
COVER-UP also by the Chief Justice John Roberts – who is compromised, blackmailed & OWN by the CIA.
12. this is why there are GAG ORDERS not to pronounce Ciaramella’s name.
GAG ORDERS by the CIA.
the HORRIFIC Truth of what Ciaramella did in Ukraine, cannot be revealed.
13. ERIC CIARAMELLA hired and paid the SNIPERS,
and organized the Ukraine massacre.
under John Brennan orders.
but WHO authorized Brennan to proceed with the massacre of 100 people in Ukraine?
none other than Barack Hussein O.
14. is it clear now why ADAM SCHIFF has covered-up ERIC CIARAMELLA?
is it clear now why ADAM SCHIFF did not allow ERIC CIARAMELLA to testify in the Impeachment hearings?
15. this makes Adam Schiff – as a matter of fact – an ACCOMPLICE of Eric Ciaramella, in his crimes in Ukraine.
16. killing 100 people is not a small crime.
and 40 of them were police officers.
a good question now is:
will Ukraine ask for the EXTRADITION of:
– Eric Ciaramella
– John Brennan
– Barack Obama
– Victoria Nuland
– Joe Biden
– Hunter Biden
17. imagine if a foreigner hired SNIPERS in NYC
to shoot and kill 100 people in Times Square
Snipers positioned in the tall buildings around Times Square
shooting at people and NYPD officers
imagine that
this is what those guys did in the main square of the Ukraine capital
