Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Palestine, Syria, White Helmets and Bana al-Abed – Tareq Haddad speaks to Eva Bartlett

Conversations | January 26, 2020

Former Newsweek journalist Tareq Haddad speaks to Eva Bartlett, an award-winning independent journalist and activist.

They discuss Eva’s early history, including her early days in Gaza and the West Bank, and how she transitioned into journalism in addition to addressing the large backlash and smears she faced.

Please follow Eva’s work here:
https://www.InGaza.wordpress.com

Please consider supporting this podcast here:
https://www.patreon.com/tareqhaddad
https://www.paypal.me/tareqhaddad

#Palestine #Syria #WhiteHelmets #journalism #TareqHaddad

February 3, 2020 - Posted by | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, False Flag Terrorism, Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Timeless or most popular, Video | , , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »

%d bloggers like this: