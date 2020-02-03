Palestine, Syria, White Helmets and Bana al-Abed – Tareq Haddad speaks to Eva Bartlett
Conversations | January 26, 2020
Former Newsweek journalist Tareq Haddad speaks to Eva Bartlett, an award-winning independent journalist and activist.
They discuss Eva’s early history, including her early days in Gaza and the West Bank, and how she transitioned into journalism in addition to addressing the large backlash and smears she faced.
Please follow Eva’s work here:
https://www.InGaza.wordpress.com
Please consider supporting this podcast here:
https://www.patreon.com/tareqhaddad
https://www.paypal.me/tareqhaddad
#Palestine #Syria #WhiteHelmets #journalism #TareqHaddad
February 3, 2020 - Posted by aletho
