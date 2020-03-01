Aletho News

Say no to getting dragged into Erdogan’s war with Russia

Tulsi Gabbard | February 29, 2020

Donald Trump needs to make it clear to NATO and Erdogan that the United States will not be dragged into a war with Russia by the aggressive, Islamist, expansionist dictator of Turkey, a so-called “NATO” ally. #StandWithTulsi

