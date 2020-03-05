Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

VaxXed Stories: Alabama Military Whistleblower

VAXXED TV – September 20, 2016

Military whistleblower Sherrie Saunders shares the truth about vaccinations given in the military. Interview by Polly Tommey with cameras and editing by Joshua Coleman.

March 5, 2020 - Posted by | Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: