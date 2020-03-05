VaxXed Stories: Alabama Military Whistleblower
VAXXED TV – September 20, 2016
Military whistleblower Sherrie Saunders shares the truth about vaccinations given in the military. Interview by Polly Tommey with cameras and editing by Joshua Coleman.
